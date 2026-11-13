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UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney is reportedly nearing a contract extension that would keep him in Westwood, a move that comes amidst an incredible undefeated 9-0 start to the season for the Bruins. This news comes from The Athletic’s Ira Gorawara and Bruce Feldman, signaling a massive turnaround for the program.

The Epic Turnaround No One Saw Coming

Just last season, the Bruins limped to a meager three wins. Seriously, three wins! Now, under Chesney’s leadership, UCLA has completely flipped the script. He’s led them to a perfect 9-0 record with three games still remaining on the schedule. That’s the kind of performance that demands attention and, apparently, a new deal.

Highest Ranking in Program History

This stunning undefeated run has propelled UCLA into the national spotlight in a way the program has never seen. The College Football Playoff committee’s most recent rankings placed the Bruins at No. 4. That’s not just a good ranking, folks, that’s the highest position in the program’s history. It just shows you how much Bob Chesney has transformed this team in a single year.

With three games left in what is already a historic season, every eye will be on Westwood to see if the Bruins can keep this incredible run going and if Chesney officially inks that new deal.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.