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Mauricio Pochettino is about to oversee his final two games for the United States men’s national team against Haiti, and this exit feels way more complicated than it should. While he definitely raised the daily standards and brought along some seriously promising young talent, failing to win a single Concacaf trophy and bowing out of the World Cup in the Round of 16 leaves an undeniable feeling of unfinished business.

A Complicated Scorecard: Great Numbers, Empty Trophy Cabinet

Listen, the guy put up numbers. His 1.91 points per game is the third best of any manager to coach the USMNT for more than ten games, right up there behind legends like Gregg Berhalter and Bruce Arena. That’s solid, no doubt. But here’s the kicker: Pochettino is also the first permanent manager since Steve Sampson who couldn’t snag a Concacaf title. They fell short in both the Concacaf Nations League and the Concacaf Gold Cup. You can say he left the program in a better spot than he found it, and some credit definitely goes to U.S. Soccer and former sporting director Matt Crocker for laying that groundwork. But man, no trophies just stings, doesn’t it? It’s a conflicting legacy, especially if his departure messes with the squad’s focus for these last two matches and costs them a shot at the Concacaf Nations League final for a second straight tournament. That would seriously undo a lot of the good he did with the younger guys.

World Cup Questions and a Future Full of Hope

The World Cup exit in the Round of 16, the exact same stage as 2022, just leaves this nagging question: can this team really hang with the top squads on the planet? Even with a new training facility that brings youth and senior teams together, and all the improvements in U.S. youth development from MLS Next and MLS Next Pro, the USMNT was always gonna be in a good place for whoever came next. That’s why it’s so critical to look at what’s coming. U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson isn’t shy about their ambition either. He said, “Our ambition is high, and we believe that this is one of the great coaching jobs in the world.” He’s talking about an experienced core, a dynamic young pool, and a public goal to be “winning major tournaments, including World Cups.” They want leaders who can make that “legacy-defining impact,” and they’re still in talks to hire a director of soccer.

These final two matches against Haiti aren’t just a farewell tour; they’re a test to make sure Pochettino’s departure doesn’t totally overshadow the squad’s performance and mess up a shot at the Concacaf Nations League final yet again. U.S. Soccer has big plans, talking about winning World Cups and attracting “great leaders.” Now they gotta go find one, while still trying to snag a director of soccer. Who’s next up to bat for the USMNT? The pressure is absolutely on.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.