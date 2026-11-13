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Longtime broadcaster Dan Hicks, who was 64, passed away Thursday after an acute illness. It’s a gut punch for the golf world, and legendary golfer Tiger Woods himself stepped up to pay tribute, speaking on Hicks’ incredible contributions.

Tiger Woods Honors a Legend’s “Lasting Impact”

Woods didn’t mince words, commending Hicks for “the incredible job he did for our sport for decades.” That’s high praise from someone who knows a thing or two about making an impact on the game. Woods also sent a direct message of comfort to Hicks’ wife, Hannah Storm, and their children. He hopes they “find comfort in knowing how much he meant to so many people and the lasting impact he made on everyone whose life he touched.” You can feel the weight of those words, a testament to the man Hicks was off the air as well as on it.

The Golf World Will Not Be The Same

Hicks wasn’t just *a* voice, he was *the* voice for so many of golf’s most unforgettable moments. Since 2000, he’d been NBC’s lead play-by-play announcer, literally elevating the biggest stars, including Woods himself, through his commentary. Think about all those iconic shots, those clutch putts, the championships,Hicks was narrating them, bringing them to life for us fans. It’s no wonder the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis held a moment of silence on Friday before the Austin Championship afternoon round to honor him. The source is right: the golf world will not be the same without him. How could it be?

This is a tough one for anyone who loves the game. Dan Hicks’ voice is gone, but the “lasting impact” Tiger Woods talked about? That’s going to stick around forever. We lost a giant.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.