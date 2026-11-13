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Lou Piniella, our beloved former Mariners skipper, is back on the Contemporary Era ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2027. This isn’t just any ballot spot, folks, he’s one of eight finalists, and honestly, it’s about time the committee got this right. For every single one of us who bled green and blue through those wild 90s and early 2000s, this feels like Sweet Lou’s moment.

Why Sweet Lou Belongs in Cooperstown

Look, if you watched the M’s play from 1993 through 2002, you know exactly why Lou Piniella deserves his place in Cooperstown. He is, without a doubt, the winningest manager in Seattle baseball history. He led us through some of the franchise’s most illustrious years, bringing that fire, that intensity, and that absolute refusal to lose to T-Mobile Park every single night. And it wasn’t just in Seattle he shone. Between 1990 and 2009, only *three* managers had better records than Piniella, and guess what? They’re all already enshrined in the Hall. Plus, let’s not forget the guy was an 18-year big leaguer himself. He knows the game from every angle, and he led his teams with that deep understanding.

This Is His Shot, For Real

This isn’t Piniella’s first rodeo on an Eras Committee ballot. This is his *fourth* time, which is just wild to think about. He’s been agonizingly close before, too, falling just one vote shy in both 2018 and 2023. *One vote*, people! That’s a gut punch no Mariners fan wants to feel again. This time around, Lou is up against a stacked list of names: Sandy Alderson, Dusty Baker, Bruce Bochy, Joe Maddon, Brian Sabean, Ted Turner, and Bill White. To finally get his plaque, Sweet Lou will need 12 of the 16 votes from the committee. We don’t know who those 16 electors are yet, but you can bet every Mariners fan out there is sending good vibes their way.

The results of this crucial vote are set to be announced on December 6. Mark your calendars, Emerald City. That’s the day we could finally see Sweet Lou Piniella take his rightful place among baseball’s immortals. Let’s hope those electors finally get it right and usher in the manager who defined an era for Seattle baseball.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Lookout Landing.