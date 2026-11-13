Mma on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The biggest issue coming out of the UFC 334 weigh-ins on Friday wasn’t with the championship headliners, but a massive miss in a prelim bout. Terrance McKinney came in an astounding 4.2 pounds over the lightweight limit at 160.2 pounds for his fight against legendary veteran Jim Miller. The fight is still a go for Saturday night, but McKinney is forfeiting 30% of his purse for the infraction.

Championship Fights Are Locked In, With One Dramatic Cut

While McKinney’s miss was the main drama, the two title fights are officially locked in for Madison Square Garden. In the main event, heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and challenger Josh Hokit both hit the scales well under the 265-pound limit. Gane clocked in at 242.6 pounds, with Hokit weighing 231.4 pounds. Seriously, no sweat there, which is what you love to see for a heavyweight clash.

The co-main event, however, had everyone watching closely. Women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison had to make a dramatic cut to hit the 135-pound mark against former champ Amanda Nunes. And she nailed it, weighing in at exactly 135 pounds, marking the fourth time in her career she’s hit that number. Nunes, for her part, looked absolutely effortless and was all smiles as she also made weight at 135 pounds. You gotta respect that dedication from both, especially Harrison’s grind.

McKinney’s Costly Overweight Performance Leaves Miller Ready

Back to the prelim drama. Jim Miller, who is set to make a record 48th UFC appearance on Saturday, had no problem making the lightweight limit for his bout against McKinney. But McKinney blew past it, and that 4.2-pound miss is a huge deal. It’s a gut punch for the fighter to lose that chunk of his pay, but the show goes on. Miller’s got to be fired up for his record night, even with this chaotic weigh-in.

This Saturday night at Madison Square Garden is going to be electric. All the fighters have hit the scales, the main cards are set, and the prelims just got a little more interesting with that purse forfeiture. Get ready for a huge night of fights.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.