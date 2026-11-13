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Garrett Wilson is on the verge of returning to the New York Jets, with head coach Aaron Glenn confirming he’s just “one more step to go through” before being cleared to play this Sunday. It sounds like the Jets’ top wide receiver will be on the field when the Buffalo Bills roll into MetLife Stadium.

Concussion Protocol Kept Wilson Out

Wilson missed last Sunday’s game, a brutal 35-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as he was in concussion protocol. The injury initially happened the week before, toward the end of their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Glenn sounded optimistic, stating, “And I see that happening” when talking about Wilson clearing his final hurdle. That’s a huge sigh of relief for a team that’s really struggling.

The Jets Need Their Playmaker Back, Badly

This isn’t just about getting *a* receiver back, it’s about getting *the* receiver back. Wilson leads the Jets with 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns in 2026. Those are his numbers, and they show why he’s so crucial. The Jets are sitting at a tough 2-7 record, and now they’re set to face the 7-1 Buffalo Bills. Having Wilson out there would be an immediate boost, giving them a fighting chance against one of the league’s top teams. They need every weapon they can get.

The Jets host the Bills this Sunday, and all eyes will be on Wilson’s final clearance. Getting him back on the field, especially against a dominant 7-1 Bills squad, could be the spark this 2-7 team desperately needs to turn things around before the season slips away completely. Let’s see if he makes that last step.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.