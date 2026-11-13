San Francisco 49ers logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

George Pickens, who missed Week 9 due to a hamstring injury, just dropped one of the most unexpected updates about his return for Sunday’s huge Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game. When asked after Friday’s practice if he’d be on the field, Pickens had one response: “Tell your wife or your girl to turn the TV on, and she’ll see me on the field.” Talk about letting everyone know you’re back with a bang!

The Hamstring Saga and What It Means for Dallas

This whole hamstring situation with Pickens has been a bit of a rollercoaster. He first showed up on the injury report with an unspecified issue back in Week 7. Despite that, he still suited up and played the next two games. But things clearly got worse, because he was a no-go against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. The Cowboys had to survive without him, pulling off a 27-23 win, thanks in no small part to CeeDee Lamb’s monster 195-yard effort. Dallas listed Pickens as a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, so the status has been a question mark all week. Now, with a quote like that, it certainly sounds like he’s ready to roll.

A Much-Needed Win Against the NFC’s Best

Pickens’ return couldn’t come at a better time for the Cowboys. They’re looking for a critical win this Sunday as they host the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners are no joke, sitting pretty atop the NFC standings with a stellar 7-1 record. This is exactly the kind of marquee matchup where you need all your firepower. Having Pickens back, especially with that kind of confidence, injects a huge dose of energy into the offense as they face one of the league’s toughest teams.

All eyes will be on Sunday to see if Pickens backs up his viral quote. The Cowboys need to bring their A-game against the 49ers if they want to grab that much-needed win. You can bet fans will be tuning in to see if Pickens lights up the field as promised.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.