VJ Edgecombe just exploded for 15 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds, powering the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors last night. With LeBron James sidelined, the second-year guard stepped into a massive role and looked absolutely locked in, showing the entire league why all that offseason talk was pure noise.

He’s Everywhere, For Real

Seriously, this kid was *everywhere* on the court, embodying that Roy Kent energy from Ted Lasso. Edgecombe was throwing down multiple serious dunks that had the crowd buzzing, hinting he might even consider the dunk contest down the line. But it wasn’t just highlight plays: he netted a three, consistently drove to the rim, and made the right reads all night long, setting up his teammates for those eight crucial assists. He kept crashing the glass like a seasoned big man, pulling down eight boards, and his defense was absolutely suffocating, locking up opposing players with three steals and a block. These kind of winning plays are quickly becoming the standard for him. Edgecombe himself gave props to his squad, saying, “I’m blessed to have a group of guys around me that’s encouraging. They help me with confidence.”

“Go Do That VJ Stuff”

This offseason was wild for the Sixers, with everyone buzzing about the new super team and how it would affect Edgecombe’s game. Would his usage drop? Would it hurt his development? Could this glut of stars mess with his numbers and his shot at a rookie max extension? Turns out, none of that matters when you just *do your thing*. Tyrese Maxey summed it up perfectly after the game: “I just tell him to go do that VJ stuff. Literally, that’s exactly what I tell him. I say, ‘Hey, man, go do that VJ stuff that you do,’ and he literally goes out there and does VJ stuff. He had 15, eight and eight tonight. Who knows? Next game it may be 20, four and four. He just does VJ stuff. He gets us loose balls. He makes winning plays. He defends. He scores. He does it all.” That says it all, doesn’t it? Edgecombe isn’t just fitting in, he’s thriving and showing why he’s essential to this team’s plans.

This performance is a huge statement, especially with James out. Edgecombe proved he can shoulder the load and deliver big-time stats when the team needs him most. Keep an eye on this kid, because if last night was any indication, he’s just getting started.

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Originally reported by Liberty Ballers.