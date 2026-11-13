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Brock Purdy was the NFL MVP frontrunner just a few weeks ago, but now at the midseason mark, he’s sitting at number two, according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. That’s a shift that demands a closer look, especially for a guy leading a 7-1 49ers squad that many thought was unstoppable. What gives?

The Interceptions and Sacks That Shook Things Up

Barnwell had Purdy pegged as his MVP pick after four games, praising him as a “positive play machine” with only one interception and zero sacks through the first month. Fast forward four more games, and the narrative has definitely changed. Purdy’s now thrown four picks and taken eight sacks in that second four-game stretch. Yikes. That includes San Francisco’s first and only loss of the season against Atlanta, where a bad Purdy interception with only 2:42 left sealed the deal for the Falcons. Those numbers are clearly having an impact on his standing.

Purdy’s Unquestionable Strengths Are Still Dominant

But hold on a second. Despite those recent struggles, Purdy is still absolutely balling out in other areas. He’s running the league’s lowest sack rate at a ridiculous 3.3%. Think about that for a second, lowest in the entire league! When it comes to creating good plays, he leads the league in QBR and EPA per dropback. He’s also number one in success rate as a passer. And while everyone talks about Josh Allen as the league’s top running quarterback, Purdy is right there, often underrated. He’s been a valuable short-yardage option with 23 first downs as a runner, second only to Allen, and he’s third in rushing EPA behind Allen and Drake Maye. The dude is still making plays.

Making Playmakers Out of Everyone

Critics often try to discount Purdy’s numbers because he’s surrounded by what they call an “offensive infrastructure” loaded with playmakers and Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. Sure, the 49ers have had George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey on the field all season, and Mike Evans in the lineup for most of it. But Barnwell points out that Purdy deserves a ton of credit for driving that offense. More than a third of his pass attempts have gone to guys like Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Demarcus Robinson, and Purdy has made them all look good. Evans himself looks revitalized after a down, injury-riddled 2025 season in Tampa Bay. Trevor Lawrence and Purdy would both be legitimate MVP picks, but Barnwell leans slightly towards the guy in Cincinnati.

Can Purdy iron out those turnover issues and reclaim that top MVP spot? The 49ers are 7-1, so they’re clearly still a force. But for Purdy’s individual awards hopes, that second-half push is going to be absolutely critical.

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Originally reported by Niners Nation.