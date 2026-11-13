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UTSA head men’s basketball coach Austin Claunch is out, parting ways with the university only three games into the 2026-27 season after his late October DWI arrest. The news broke Friday, November 13, coming just weeks after the incident that led to his suspension.

The Incident That Shook the Program

This whole situation exploded after Claunch’s arrest in Corpus Christi back on October 27. The details from the San Antonio Express-News incident report are, frankly, wild. He was reportedly “stumbling around” a Stripes convenience store before cops found him passed out inside a Mercedes-Benz right in front of the store, engine still running. Think about that for a second. The report says Claunch refused a breathalyzer test and then failed field sobriety tests. He was booked into the Nueces County jail on a driving while intoxicated charge and later released on a $1,500 bond. UTSA suspended him the very next day. You just knew then that things were going to change, right?

A Mutual Split and a New Leader at the Helm

Now, after “thoughtful discussions,” UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos announced the “mutual agreement” to move on from Claunch. Campos said they “agreed that this was the right time for a transition,” thanking Claunch for his two years of effort and wishing him well. Claunch, for his part, also issued a statement, thanking his players, staff, and administration, and saying he and Dr. Campos “agreed that it was best for both sides to move in a different direction.” He’s rooting for the Roadrunners, he said.

It’s a tough exit for Claunch, who had a 16-44 record with the Roadrunners over those two seasons. Moving forward, Nick Bowman, who has been the acting head coach since the season started, is officially taking over as interim head coach for the rest of the year. Bowman brings some experience, having spent five seasons at Nicholls, with the last three as their associate head coach.

This team needs to find some stability, and fast. They’re set to play at home against Texas State on Sunday, November 15. It’s a quick turnaround for Bowman and the squad to try and get things right, and every game from here on out is going to be about showing what this team is made of.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.