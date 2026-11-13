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Michigan State just knocked Duke off the No. 1 seed line for the 2027 NCAA Tournament, throwing a huge curveball into the early-season Bracketology. This isn’t some deep dive into March Madness, folks, this is the first in-season look, and it’s already got Spartans fans dreaming big and Blue Devils faithful scratching their heads.

Izzo’s Spartans Are Making Noise Early

Listen, Coach Tom Izzo is in his 32nd season, a legend, right? But he hasn’t snagged a No. 1 seed since 2012. He’s got four of ’em in his career, but only one since 2001. So, when the Spartans beat Duke in the Champions Classic just this Tuesday night, it was a massive statement. This team, led by star point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., is on a serious early trajectory. You gotta think, with Purdue and Michigan apparently struggling to hit their usual marks this season, the door is wide open for Michigan State to just absolutely dominate the Big Ten, a feat they pulled off back in the 2024-25 season where they went 17-3 in the league and earned a No. 2 seed. But honestly, that Duke win? That’s a nonconference victory way more valuable than anything they had that earlier season.

Duke’s Reality Check and UCLA’s Unbelievable Rise

So, what about Duke? They’ve slipped to a No. 2 seed after that Michigan State loss. Predictive metrics still love ’em, and yeah, they are probably still set for a great season, but the Michigan State game showed us all they’re a work in progress. It’s early, but that’s a tough pill to swallow for a program always at the top. On the flip side, get this: UCLA has been on an absolute tear. They kicked off the season as a No. 9 seed, which felt low, even for preseason metrics. But then they went out and beat Arizona 84-75 on opening night! Add two more buy-game wins, and these 3-0 Bruins have skyrocketed all the way up to a No. 4 seed in this latest update. Their nonconference schedule might be light from here on out, but that Arizona win is gonna stand the test of time, mark my words. Though, interestingly, the Wildcats still rank ahead of UCLA in those predictive metrics. Go figure.

Where Everyone Else Stands in the Early Chaos

Looking around the rest of the 76-team Bracketology breakdown, it’s clear some teams have work to do. Purdue, for example, is one of the “Last Four In,” alongside Florida State, Ole Miss, and West Virginia. Meanwhile, Clemson, Notre Dame, TCU, and Oklahoma State are sitting on the outside looking in, the “First Four Out.” This is just the start of the 2026-27 season, but already, we’re seeing some huge shifts. For these teams, every game from here on out is about proving they belong, or earning their way back to the top. The committee is always watching, and early wins like Michigan State’s over Duke, or UCLA’s over Arizona, can absolutely define a season.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.