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The Las Vegas Raiders made a wild move, reportedly shipping veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings, and now they’re rolling out rookie Fernando Mendoza to face our defending champion Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. Talk about a baptism by fire, right?

Cousins Gone: A Mid-Season Shocker

ESPN’s Dan Graziano dropped the bomb, detailing how the Raiders initially wanted to hold onto Cousins past the trade deadline. They even planned to ease Mendoza into action, maybe after their Week 13 bye. But the Vikings, who’d been sniffing around Cousins before last weekend, eventually convinced Vegas to make the deal after Sunday’s games. The compensation? A 2027 third-round pick to the Raiders for a guy who’d spent six seasons in Minnesota, from 2018 to 2023. At 38 years old, Cousins is heading back to stabilize things for the Vikings, especially with Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury and Carson Wentz struggling. It shows the Raiders were ready to turn the page, big time.

Mendoza’s Big Shot, Thanks to Kirk

So, with Cousins out, it’s rookie Fernando Mendoza’s show. And you know what? The kid isn’t going into this blind. He actually spoke about how Cousins had him “with open arms” and taught him “so many things.” From film study to how to operate as a starting quarterback, all those “multifaceted approaches” that made Cousins successful, Mendoza says he got them “with no restrictions or constraints.” That’s a huge endorsement, proving Cousins was a mentor. Still, learning from the guy and actually leading an NFL team, especially against *us*, are two totally different things.

Our Hawks Are Waiting

Now, this is where it gets interesting for us. The Raiders are sitting at 4-5, making a pretty bold move changing QBs mid-season. Meanwhile, our Seattle Seahawks are holding strong at 5-4, coming off that defending championship season. You know Mike Macdonald is going to have our defense licking its chops at the prospect of a rookie making his first career start. Mendoza is going to need every ounce of that confidence he got from Cousins, because facing our D, fresh off a championship, is no walk in the park. This isn’t just a game for the Raiders; it’s a statement about their future, and we get to be the first test.

So, get ready, 12s! This Sunday isn’t just another game. It’s the rookie Fernando Mendoza’s grand debut, and he’s squaring up against our defending champion Seahawks. We’ll see if that mentorship from Cousins really paid off for Mendoza, or if our Hawks are going to show him exactly what the NFL big leagues are all about. Go Hawks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.