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Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, fresh off a 37-point explosion against the New York Knicks on November 7, is turning heads again, and a $2 million fantasy basketball pro says he’s a must-have for Friday’s nine-game NBA Cup DFS slate. With tip-off for a marquee matchup between Yaxel Lendeborg’s Golden State Warriors and Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs set for 9:30 p.m. ET, the entire Friday schedule offers a ton of options for daily fantasy players, but Mitchell is standing out.

The Expert Eyeing Mitchell For Tonight’s Slate

Mike McClure, the daily Fantasy professional from SportsLine with over $2 million in career winnings, has locked in Donovan Mitchell as one of his top NBA DFS picks for Friday, November 13. McClure isn’t just throwing darts, either. He’s a predictive data engineer at SportsLine, running a powerful model that simulates every minute of every game a staggering 10,000 times. This system crunches matchups, statistical trends, and even injury reports to pinpoint the best values and optimal lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. It’s how he gets to $2 million, folks, and he’s saying Mitchell is the guy. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama might be the most expensive players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, but McClure’s looking at how to build the *best* lineup, not just picking the highest-priced names.

Mitchell’s Monster Numbers That Demand Attention

Mitchell, picked 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, has been an absolute force for Cleveland all season long. His $8,100 price tag on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel seems like a steal considering his recent output. Remember that November 7 loss to the Knicks, 109-97? Mitchell still went off for 37 points, adding four boards and four assists to the stat sheet. Then, just this past Wednesday in a 115-107 win *at* New York, he still put up 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Through 12 starts this season, the man is averaging 22.8 points, five rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Those are numbers that make a fantasy lineup sing.

McClure isn’t stopping there, though. He’s stacking Mitchell with Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson, priced at $4,200 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Tyson, the 20th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has also had his moments, including a season-high performance in a 125-121 win over Brooklyn on October 24.

Want to see all of McClure’s other top NBA DFS picks and full optimal lineups for Friday’s nine-game schedule? You know where to head to get the full breakdown from the $2 million winner.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.