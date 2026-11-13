Pittsburgh Steelers logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are walking into a Week 10 AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, and this one has “absolute slugfest” written all over it. Both teams are sitting pretty at 6-2, both have rattled off four straight wins, and the stakes couldn’t be clearer: the winner of Sunday’s game takes sole possession of first place in the division. Remember Week 3 when the Steelers edged out the Bengals 30-27? This time, they’re looking for the season sweep, but it means shutting down a Bengals squad fresh off a win over the Falcons in Madrid and playing in front of their home crowd.

The Burrow Problem: Sacks and Coverage are Everything

Let’s be real, the biggest hurdle for Pittsburgh’s defense is Joe Burrow. The guy is just absolutely slinging it, leading the league in completion percentage and sitting second in passing touchdowns with a ridiculous 23 scores through eight games, tallying 2,386 yards. In their last meeting, he carved up the Steelers for 271 yards and three TDs, completing 24 of 29 passes. That’s absurd efficiency!

The good news? The Steelers have a history of making Burrow uncomfortable, sacking him 24 times in eight career meetings. With playmakers like T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh’s pass rush is a menace, boasting 26 sacks this season, tied for fourth-most in the NFL. They *have* to generate consistent pressure, but it’s a tightrope walk. They can’t afford to leave Cincinnati’s receivers wide open downfield. Disrupting Burrow’s timing, making him move, forcing him into those uncomfortable situations instead of letting him hang out in the pocket and pick them apart, that’s the blueprint. It’s tough, but it’s the only way.

Stopping the Air Raid: The Entire Bengals Receiving Corps Is a Threat

Even if you get to Burrow, the Steelers secondary still has to deal with a legitimate arsenal of weapons. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are absolute nightmares on the outside, and then tight end Mike Gesicki adds another dangerous dimension to the passing game. Get this: all three of them have at least six receiving touchdowns through the Bengals’ first eight games. That’s not just “good,” that’s elite.

Cincinnati is averaging a league-high 285.5 passing yards per game, and Burrow’s 74% completion rate makes life hell for opposing defenses. Pittsburgh’s secondary needs to be locked in, communicating like their season depends on it, and absolutely cannot give up those easy explosive plays. The Steelers have been stout against the run this season, which is a silver lining. If they can force the Bengals into obvious passing downs, that could create opportunities. But at the end of the day, it comes down to limiting Chase and Higgins, and making Burrow fight for every single yard.

Get That Ground Game Rolling: Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle Need to Eat

On the offensive side, the Steelers need to establish the run game, and they need to do it early and often. The Bengals have shown they struggle to defend the run, and with Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh has the talent to exploit that weakness. Taking control of the clock, wearing down that Bengals defense, and setting up play-action for their own passing attack will be critical. It’s all about balance and exploiting those defensive struggles.

This Sunday isn’t just another game. It’s for the division lead. It’s for momentum. It’s for bragging rights. The Steelers have to bring their A-game defensively, especially against Burrow and his insane receiving corps, and then lean on their ground game to finish the job. This is going to be a battle, and every snap matters if they want to sit alone at the top of the AFC North.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.