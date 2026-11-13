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Deshaun Watson is gearing up for his second “revenge game” against the Cleveland Browns, but let’s be real, who’s actually trying to get revenge here? More importantly, both the Houston Texans and the Browns are neck-deep in the AFC playoff hunt, and a loss right now could absolutely crush either team’s chances. The Browns are looking a little better, sure, but seriously, neither squad can afford to drop this one.

Monken’s Adjustments Are Game-Changers, Mostly

The chatter about the Browns’ new coaching staff has been loud, and for good reason: they’ve been playing way better this season, especially compared to the old Stefanski regime. Chris Pokorny from Dawgs by Nature spilled the tea, saying this new staff, particularly on defense with Todd Monken, is all about making adjustments. Remember how Kevin Stefanski’s offense was locked in when he had a dominant O-line and that aggressive Jim Schwartz defense? It was great until the O-linemen got hurt or old, and then… crickets. No adjustments, same old offense. Schwartz just kept running the same defense even when teams figured it out. But now, with Monken, you feel like there’s a fresh gameplan every week, a real ability to adapt. And on offense, Monken is throwing young players into the deep end, giving them tons of playing time. It’s been fun to watch them compete, no doubt. But here’s the kicker, the “catch” for that headline: despite an “easy” schedule, they haven’t had one single decisive victory where they just took control. That’s a little concerning, right?

Shedeur Sanders’ Wild Ride Makes Way for Watson’s Return

Now, let’s talk QBs. The Browns appear poised to go back to Deshaun Watson after trying Shedeur Sanders for a bit. We got some insight into how these two signal-callers differ. On paper, Sanders’ stats against the Saints last week looked pretty great. But from a strategic gameplan perspective, especially when needing to make reads in those key third- or fourth-down situations earlier in a game, Sanders still seems way too slow to process things at the NFL level. His real strength, though, has been later in games, when it’s truly do-or-die and the “gameplan” pretty much goes out the window. He just starts chucking it deep, taking big hits, and honestly, it has *worked* for him throughout his NFL starts. That’s exciting to see, and it definitely shows he’s got some serious potential. The article cuts off right there, so we don’t get the full take on whether Watson gives them a better chance to win. That’s a cliffhanger, man!

So, with all this brewing, the Browns are heading into Sunday’s game with a ton on the line. It’s not just a game, it’s a battle for their playoff hopes, especially since neither team can afford a loss. We’ll be watching closely to see if Monken’s adjustments can finally deliver that decisive victory, and if Watson’s return can spark the offense when they absolutely need it. This Sunday is going to be a must-watch, plain and simple.

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Originally reported by Battle Red Blog.