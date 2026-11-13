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Dak Prescott, the Cowboys’ four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, is “absolutely” convinced that Jason Witten could be an NFL head coach one day. Looking at Witten’s lightning-fast coaching ascent, it’s not hard to see why. Witten just made his debut as the University of Oklahoma’s interim offensive coordinator after being promoted on November 2. In his first game calling plays, the Sooners pulled off a dominant 23-7 road upset against the 24th-ranked Florida Gators.

From High School Champ to College Play Caller

Witten’s journey up the coaching ladder has been incredibly quick. After he retired from the NFL following the 2020 season, he jumped straight into high school football, taking the head coaching job at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. In just a few years, he led that private school to back-to-back Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) state championships in 2023 and 2024. Those were the first consecutive football state titles in the school’s history. Then, in January of 2026, Witten made the leap to the college ranks, joining the Sooners as their tight ends coach before his recent promotion to interim offensive coordinator after Ben Arbuckle was fired. That’s a serious power move, going from high school titles to calling plays for a major college program in just a couple of years.

Prescott Saw It Coming: “Football Runs in Witt’s Veins”

Prescott isn’t surprised by any of this. As an 11-season NFL veteran and now the undisputed 33-year-old locker room leader in Dallas, he remembers his rookie year when he was a fourth-round pick filling in for Tony Romo. Back then, Witten was one of the key locker room leaders who empowered him. Prescott said after practice on Thursday that he knew “football runs in Witt’s veins, and that he’d be a coach and good at it.” He acknowledges there’s a “big difference between high school, college and NFL and what coaches are asked to do and what coaches are trying to accomplish.” But if an NFL head coaching job is what Witten “wants, then absolutely” it’s in his future. Prescott closely followed Witten, who “was doing it the right way” in handling the offense or the whole team.

Interestingly, Prescott never got a full “chew-out” from Witten as a rookie, just “maybe some silent treatments here or there between plays or something if I didn’t throw it his way.” That’s a stark contrast to Witten’s viral moment Saturday night in “The Swamp,” where he was caught chewing out one of his Oklahoma wide receivers for running the wrong route.

This rapid ascent has Prescott believing Witten could land a coordinator job next year, either staying at Oklahoma or taking a head coaching gig somewhere else entirely. With his championship pedigree from high school and now a winning debut as a college play-caller, Witten’s coaching future is looking seriously bright. Keep an eye on this guy; he’s just getting started.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.