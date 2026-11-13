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The Golden State Warriors just saw their impressive eight-game winning streak crash, losing to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. That’s a gut punch, sure, but what really stings is Stephen Curry going down hard in that game. He’s reportedly out for at least two weeks with an oblique abdominal tear, and ESPN’s Anthony Slater, citing Shams Charania, says the team is bracing for him to be sidelined closer to a *month*. Curry left the game early in the first quarter and later had an MRI. Talk about a brutal hit to start November.

Gary Payton II Steps Up

Losing Steph is never what you want to hear, especially when the Warriors are supposed to be managing his health this season. But here’s the silver lining, a total “thank goodness” moment: veteran Gary Payton II is set to return to action this Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He missed the last two games due to left knee inflammation, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports, so getting him back now, with Curry out, feels like fate.

Payton isn’t the scoring machine Curry is, obviously, but what he *does* bring is that lockdown defense. He’s a difference-maker on that side of the ball. The Warriors brought him back during free agency, signing him to a one-year, $3.9 million deal, his seventh year in the Bay Area and 11th NBA season, as Shams Charania reported. That veteran presence and defensive grit are going to be absolutely vital with Curry sidelined.

What’s Next for the Warriors

This isn’t an ideal situation, no doubt. The Warriors are gonna struggle to score without their star, but they’re betting on guys like Payton to make up for it defensively. It’s a huge challenge, keeping that fast start from becoming just a distant memory. Payton’s got the experience, he knows what the organization expects. He’s gotta step up and ensure they keep things rolling until Steph can make his comeback.

The Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs this Friday night. It’s their first real test of resilience without Curry, and Payton’s return couldn’t be more timely. Can they hold the fort down and not lose ground in a tough league? All eyes are on how they respond.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.