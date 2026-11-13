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NFL executives are *seriously* buzzing about Brock Purdy having the best case for the 2026 AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Yeah, you heard that right. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, these folks around the league are calling it like they see it, and for every 12 in the Emerald City, this news is a tough pill to swallow.

The 49ers Are Rolling, And That MVP Talk Is No Joke

An NFC executive straight up told Fowler that Purdy is “playing a position at a high level” and “putting it all together.” Another league exec said Purdy could totally win because the MVP is “a narrative-driven award,” and the San Francisco 49ers “look like the best team in the NFC” right now, even with their roster getting hammered by injuries. Think about that for a second. The Niners are 7-1, sitting comfortably atop the conference, rocking the league’s third-best scoring offense and the sixth-best scoring defense. Remember all that preseason hype about our defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks and the revamped Rams? Well, the 49ers just laughed all the way to a comfortable lead over everyone in the NFC West. It’s a gut punch, to be honest.

Purdy’s Journey Is Insane, And His Numbers Are Backing It Up

This ain’t Purdy’s first rodeo being overlooked. We all remember him as “Mr. Irrelevant,” the very last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 262. But since then? The dude has led the 49ers to two division titles, two NFC championship games, and even a Super Bowl appearance. Now, eight games into the 2026 season, he’s stacked up 1,980 passing yards, thrown 17 touchdowns against just five interceptions, and even added 201 rushing yards with two scores on the ground. These aren’t just good numbers; they’re MVP-level numbers, and they’re why San Francisco has jumped out to such a dominant lead over their division rivals.

So, while we all hoped the NFC West narrative would be about the Seahawks after last year’s heroics, Purdy and the 49ers are writing a completely different story. It means we gotta step up, and fast, if we want to get back to where we belong.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.