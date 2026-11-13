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Brazil great Ronaldinho, the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner, is set to make his first competitive start in more than a decade this Sunday, suiting up for Ravenna against local rivals Forli in Italy’s third division. The 46-year-old former Barcelona and AC Milan playmaker joined the Serie C club as an investor back in August, but now he’s lacing up his boots for real, with his last competitive appearance being for Brazilian side Fluminense way back in September 2015.

The Manager’s Bold Move for a Legend

Ravenna manager Andrea Mandorlini wasted no time confirming the big news on Friday. “He will play from the start, there’s no doubt,” Mandorlini told reporters. This isn’t just a cameo; Ronaldinho is in the lineup as one of Ravenna’s three forwards, a position he knows inside and out. The gaffer knows what he’s got, calling Ronaldinho “one of the greatest players of the modern era.” He also laid out the stakes, adding, “we have to get a result.” With Ravenna sitting second in the table after 13 matches, every point counts, and putting a legend like Ronaldinho in the mix from the whistle is a statement. Mandorlini also noted that they’ll “decide how long he plays” together, which is smart, but the intention is clear: he’s there to contribute.

A Romantic Quest for 300 Goals

This isn’t just about a former star making an appearance. Ravenna owner Ignazio Cipriani revealed the “romantic” objective behind Ronaldinho’s return: he wants to score one final goal to hit a career tally of 300. Cipriani is adamant this isn’t some “token gesture or a marketing stunt to get people talking about us.” Ronaldinho is seriously chasing history, and you’ve gotta respect that drive at 46 years old. He only arrived in Italy on Friday and will get just one training session with his teammates before Sunday’s match, which is wild, but hey, he’s Ronaldinho. The club is already preparing for the buzz, creating a temporary stand at Stadio Bruno Benelli to pack in the crowd, all hoping to witness the World Cup winner in action potentially for the very last time. And get this: Ravenna forward Simone Rabbi confirmed that Ronaldinho will be on penalty duty. Imagine the pressure, the drama, the absolute scenes if he steps up and slots in that 300th goal. This Sunday is gonna be something else.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.