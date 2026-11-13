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Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is absolutely hyped for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI release, telling defensive tackle Cam Heyward on the “Not Just Football” podcast he’s “foaming at the mouth” for the game. Tomlin, who recently went viral for a Minecraft video, is clearly leaning all the way into his video game obsession.

From Dad Duty to Gaming Guru

You might be thinking, a head coach, gaming? But get this: Tomlin explained to Heyward that he first picked up the sticks as a way to connect with his kids. Seriously, that’s it! What started as some quality family time quickly escalated, and now he’s a full blown solo player. It’s kinda awesome, right? This dude is out here coaching, then dropping into the virtual world.

The Return of a Legend (Game, Not Coach)

The anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI is no joke, and Tomlin isn’t alone in his excitement. The game drops November 19, and it’s a massive deal because it’s the first main-line release in the iconic series since 2013. That’s a huge gap, and gamers everywhere, apparently including former NFL head coaches, are ready for it. So yeah, while we’re all watching the NFL season unfold, know that come November 19, Coach Tomlin will probably be busy in Los Santos.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.