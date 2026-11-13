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BYU just landed at No. 10 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, a shocking reveal that basically hit like a bank calling to say they were dropping two massive debts and adding interest to your account. Once the initial surprise wore off, the truth was crystal clear: the CFP committee is all but forgiving the Cougars for their two defeats, that brutal 39-31 double-overtime stumble at UCF and last week’s 28-20 decision at Utah. On top of that, the committee is rewarding BYU big time for that 28-24 victory over No. 2 Notre Dame from last month. This means the Cougars are suddenly in a fantastic spot.

A New Lease on Life in the Playoff Hunt

Forget what you thought you knew, because even if BYU doesn’t qualify for the Big 12 championship game, which they still could, they have a very real path to the playoffs. How? Win their final three regular season games: Baylor, then on the road at Kansas, and finally Cincinnati. Yeah, their standing would be way better if they’d avoided those road losses in Orlando and Salt Lake City. The reality is they just weren’t good enough to win those days. But the insane part? Neither defeat was bad enough to completely cost them a shot at the playoffs. Nothing is guaranteed, absolutely nothing, but for BYU, everything is required starting this Saturday. What felt lost has suddenly been found and returned. Talk about a movie plot they’re familiar with, only this time they want a different ending.

Lessons Learned, Now It’s Time to Deliver

This isn’t their first rodeo with high stakes late in the season. Two years ago, their Big 12 championship hopes totally crashed after back-to-back November defeats to Kansas and Arizona State. Last year, with a true freshman quarterback, BYU actually made it to the conference title game. They could literally see beyond the gates into the promised land. Unfortunately, a second poor performance against Texas Tech left them outside the 12-team playoff, just looking in. So, running the table this time? Not gonna be easy. Nothing in the Big 12 is, especially for teams that get caught looking ahead. UCF taught the Cougars a painful lesson, and Utah just reminded them last week: turnovers, penalties, and poor tackling are the three things that will absolutely keep them from earning these mandatory wins. A bank canceling a customer’s debt happens about as often as the CFP committee gives BYU this kind of benefit of the doubt, but here we are, folks.

That moment BYU surfaced at No. 10? That was the birth of a new season. Tempting fate would be a terrible idea. BYU, now sitting at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference, needs to play against Baylor (6-3, 4-2) in a way that screams to the committee that they were right, not just in their recent ranking, but in all the crucial future projections too. Everything is in BYU’s hands. Are they good enough to actually seize this moment, or just good enough to get the consideration? We’ll find out starting this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MST on Fox.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.