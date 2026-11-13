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The Philadelphia Eagles hit their Week 10 bye in an absolute freefall, rocking a brutal 2-7 record after a mind-numbing seven consecutive losses. This team has way more questions than answers right now, and with eight games left on the schedule, it is all about figuring out which players actually belong in this organization moving forward. Even with the dismal record, though, some individual guys are still putting in work. We are talking about a rookie receiver stepping up, a former first-round pick making a comeback, and some crucial leadership on defense. Let us dig into who is showing up.

Offense’s Lone Bright Spot and the Defensive Anchor

On offense, it is a tough look, but rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon gets the nod as the midseason MVP. He is the most productive receiving option by volume, leading the team with 37 receptions and 312 receiving yards, just barely topping DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Look, those numbers totally highlight the offense’s struggles overall, but Lemon is still giving the Eagles something to build on as they go through all these quarterback changes. They need more explosive plays from him, for sure, but his involvement is a real starting point. Darius Cooper also earned an honorable mention here.

Over on defense, Jalen Carter is straight-up their Defensive MVP. He is tied for the team lead with five sacks, providing that crucial interior disruption for a defense that needs to be way more consistent. His ability to get to the quarterback from the inside is super valuable, especially with Jordan Davis no longer around. Now, his selection does not mean the defensive front is killing it, but it absolutely recognizes a player whose production is central to any chance of this unit improving. Linebacker Zack Baun, who leads the team with 65 combined tackles, got an honorable mention.

Breakouts, Disappointments, and the Most Improved

Darius Cooper is the breakout player of the season so far. This guy has turned just 13 receptions into 200 yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns. In an offense that has only managed ten touchdown passes total, that scoring contribution seriously stands out. His next challenge is to become a more consistent part of possessions, not just relying on those occasional big plays. But still, Cooper has provided enough meaningful production to make his development one of the most interesting storylines for the final eight games. Makai Lemon also got an honorable mention in this category.

On the flip side, outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard is easily the Most Disappointing player. The Eagles desperately needed a lot more pass-rushing production from this veteran addition, and he hit the bye week with just one measly sack. That is a massive gap between what was expected and what they got. Yeah, injuries are a factor, and sacks do not tell the whole story, but the Eagles needed Greenard to establish a dependable edge presence, and it just has not consistently happened. Outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt, who has also dealt with injuries and has zero sacks, received an honorable mention.

Finally, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is the Most Improved player. He has absolutely seized his expanded opportunity, racking up 51 combined tackles, putting him among Philadelphia’s leading tacklers. This gives the coaching staff another linebacker to really evaluate. The big test now is proving he can keep that effectiveness as his responsibilities and matchups shift throughout the rest of the season. His recent involvement has definitely made him one to watch.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.