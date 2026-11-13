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Yaxel Lendeborg, a rookie who has shown tremendous confidence already, just got super real about the pressure he is feeling. Speaking to reporters during Friday’s shootaround, Lendeborg admitted his confidence level is only a “six out of 10” for stepping up as the No. 1 scoring option for the Golden State Warriors with Stephen Curry out.

Stepping Into Curry’s Shoes? That’s Heavy.

This rookie has shown huge self-awareness, because he knows exactly what it means to try and fill Steph Curry’s shoes. With the team’s superstar sidelined, it falls on Lendeborg to become the primary scoring threat. That is a massive ask for anyone, let alone a player in his first season. The pressure to deliver and keep the Warriors competitive without their cornerstone is immense, and Lendeborg is clearly feeling it.

The Rookie’s Honest Assessment

Lendeborg’s “six out of 10” confidence level is a candid peek behind the curtain. He is not just talking about putting up shots; he is talking about *living up to it*. The rookie explained that the remaining points of his confidence have him wondering, “am I going to be able to live up to it?” That kind of raw honesty tells you everything about the mental weight he is carrying. It is a tough spot for a young player, trying to carry an entire offense when the franchise player is sidelined.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.