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The College Football Playoff is blowing up to 24 teams starting with the 2027-28 season, and Kansas football coach Lance Leipold came out this past Monday, November 9, in full support. This isn’t just a small tweak, folks, it’s a massive shift for college football, and Leipold, with his playoff experience from his Division III days at Wisconsin-Whitewater, knows there’s a lot to consider, especially with what happens to bowl games. But make no mistake, he thinks this expansion, going from the current 12-team format to 24, is a good thing for the sport.

More Teams, More Losses: The New Normal

Leipold sees this expansion bringing a whole new dynamic, one where fans and programs need to adjust their expectations. He pointed to the NFL, where a top team dropping a regular-season game isn’t the monumental event it often is in college. With 24 teams making the playoff, he believes it’s going to be the “new normal” for teams to compete deeper into the postseason with more losses than we’ve seen in the past. It’s a stark comparison, isn’t it? Losing won’t kill your championship dreams like it used to.

“All in all, I think it’s good for opportunities,” Leipold told reporters, highlighting the biggest benefit he sees. He’s been expecting this for a while, admitting that as soon as the playoff went to four teams, he “knew it’d keep going.” The only real question in his mind now is, “Will it get to 32? We shall see.” He also stressed the importance of managing the calendar “as good as we can, for the sake of the game,” which makes total sense given the added games.

Home Fields Are The Key, But At What Cost?

One of the biggest debates around playoff expansion has been whether it would diminish the regular season. Leipold doesn’t think so, but he’s got a big caveat: as long as at least two rounds are played on home fields. For him, the ability to play for that home-field advantage during the regular season is “significant for any team and fan base.” Imagine a playoff game at your home stadium in November, that’s what he’s talking about!

And the new 24-team format definitely delivers on that front: 16 of its 23 games are scheduled to be played on campus during the first two rounds. That’s a huge win for home crowds! However, the quarterfinals and semifinals will still be played at the College Football Playoff’s established bowl partner locations. The first championship game of this expanded format is already set for New Orleans in 2028. Leipold also touched on the flip side, noting that more expansion means more travel and financial demand on programs and fans. That’s a real consideration, especially for those smaller programs dreaming of a deeper run.

So, while we’re still a few years out, the future of college football’s postseason looks drastically different. Get ready for more teams, more games, and a whole new landscape where making the playoff with a couple of losses might just be the new normal.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.