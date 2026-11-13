Atlanta Braves logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Evan Phillips, a veteran relief pitcher, has locked in a three-year, $35 million contract with the Atlanta Braves, making him the first Dodgers free agent to find a home for the 2027 season. This isn’t just another signing, folks. This deal, inked on Thursday, is a massive signal flare for every single relief pitcher looking for a payday this offseason.

The Big Money for a Big Arm, Even After Injury

So, Phillips is getting $11.67 million per year on average. If you look at another notable relief signing this week, Emilio Pagán grabbed $11.5 million on his one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. On paper, pretty similar average money, right? But here’s the kicker: Phillips is two years and four months younger than Pagán and, more importantly, he snagged two *more* guaranteed seasons on his deal. That’s huge. What makes this even wilder is that Phillips got this three-year commitment after pitching only half a season upon returning from Tommy John surgery. That suggests one thing loud and clear: there is some serious earning potential for relievers in this offseason.

Think about last offseason. Only three relief pitchers got three-year deals: Edwin Díaz with the Dodgers for $69 million, Devin Williams with the Mets for $51 million, and Robert Suarez with the Braves for $45 million. Now, Díaz had 48 saves in his two previous years, Williams saved 32 games in 2024-25, and Suarez racked up 76 saves in his two prior seasons. Phillips, for his part, had 42 saves in 2023-24, but only two saves total in his 38 appearances over the previous two years. So, getting a three-year pact for $35 million after that recent usage? Yeah, that’s turning heads.

Why Projections Missed and What it Means

It’s clear that not everyone saw this coming for Phillips. He was ranked as high as the 29th-best free agent by MLB Trade Rumors, 34th at CBS Sports, 36th at FanGraphs, 46th at Yahoo Sports, and 48th at both NBC Sports and Baseball Prospectus. But get this: he didn’t even crack the top 50 at ESPN, wasn’t in the top 40 for Keith Law at The Athletic, and Fox Sports didn’t include him in their top 50 either. When you’re not on those lists, it really limits how outlets project your deal.

For instance, MLB Trade Rumors projected Phillips for 2 years, $24 million. FanGraphs and NBC Sports both had him at 2 years, $20 million. He blew those projections out of the water. Compare that to someone like Alex Vesia, who had a bunch of two-year projections and even a three-year projection near the average annual value Phillips actually achieved. It shows how much of a difference being on those major lists can make. Phillips’ deal tells us that even if the ‘experts’ don’t rank you high, if a team believes in you, you can still get paid.

This Phillips deal is now the benchmark. Every front office, every agent, every relief pitcher who is a free agent is going to be looking at this contract as a baseline. It’s going to be wild to see how the rest of the reliever market shakes out this offseason.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by True Blue LA.