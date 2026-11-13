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The Vanderbilt Commodores are in a tough spot, with their offense absolutely cratering to a dismal 103rd in SEC scoring, averaging a meager 23 points per game. This isn’t just a slight dip, folks; it’s a massive freefall from their top-8 ranking in scoring just last season. It looks like the spark they had in the Diego Pavia era is long gone, and the impact is glaring.

The Commodores’ Offensive Meltdown Is Real

Offensive coordinator Tim Beck is back with his power-spread scheme, but it’s facing a brutal new reality. The entire attack has become incredibly one-dimensional. They are relying almost completely on wide receiver Junior Sherrill, who’s hauled in 56 catches for 747 yards. That’s a ton of production for one guy, but here’s the kicker: no other player on the roster has more than 17 catches. Think about that for a second. This lopsided reliance makes it laughably easy for opposing defenses to stack the box and shut them down. It’s almost unfair to Sherrill, who’s still putting up numbers despite everyone knowing he’s the only real threat.

Quarterback Struggles and a Vanishing Run Game

Part of the problem clearly sits with quarterback Jared Curtis. He was a number two overall recruit last year and chose Vandy over powerhouses like Georgia, which says something. He’s got a big arm, he can run, but he looks every bit like a true freshman playing in the brutal SEC right now. While he averages over 11 yards per completion, his decision-making has been costly, throwing eight interceptions on just 224 attempts. That’s a turnover rate that absolutely kills drives. The lack of depth goes beyond Sherrill. Running back Sedrick Alexander, who used to churn out over five yards per carry, is now at 333 yards with a 3.9 average. His change-of-pace partner, Makhilyn Young, isn’t breaking off big runs either. The quarterback run game is putting far too much pressure on Curtis, who just isn’t ready for this level of responsibility yet. To make matters worse, offensive line changes have been a season-long issue, holding the entire unit back. Without a balanced attack, teams like Alabama and the rest of the SEC’s elite are just going to dominate these matchups.

Oklahoma’s Path to Victory Against a Dangerous Ole Miss

Switching gears, the Oklahoma Sooners have their own battle brewing this Saturday against Ole Miss, and they need to be sharp. To secure a win, Oklahoma has to execute flawlessly on both sides of the ball. Quarterback John Mateer simply cannot afford mistakes or turnovers. One slip-up, and Ole Miss, a dangerous offensive team, will get short fields and extra possessions. Mateer absolutely needs his offensive line to step up, protect him, and give him ample time to make plays in the pocket. And don’t forget the run game; establishing that effectively is crucial for opening up the passing game.

On defense, the Sooners’ priority has to be containing Trinidad Chambliss. This guy lit them up for 315 passing yards in Ole Miss’ 34-26 win last year. That one stat alone tells you the challenge he presents. While an injury to Kewan Lacy might affect the Rebels’ running game, their offense is still dangerous when it gets rolling. Oklahoma’s defensive front needs to maintain pass-rush lanes and collapse the pocket. And crucially, their third-down defense, which ranks in the top five nationally in efficiency, has to stay dominant. Ole Miss has struggled there lately, but you give them enough chances, and they’ll score. The defense needs to get off the field and give the ball back to Mateer and the offense; stopping drives is the only way to win this one. This Saturday, every snap for Oklahoma against Ole Miss is gonna be massive.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.