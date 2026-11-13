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Former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III is expected to interview for the vacant head coaching position at his old stomping grounds. This is a wild one, given Griffin, who famously won the Heisman Trophy for Baylor in 2011 and was the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, has absolutely no coaching experience on his resume.

The “No Experience” Playbook Is Getting Thick

It is a head-scratcher for some, sure. Griffin played at the highest level, won a Heisman, and had an NFL career, but coaching? That is a different beast. However, this lack of direct coaching experience has not stopped other former NFL players from jumping straight into college head coaching roles recently. We just saw NC State hire Philip Rivers, who only had high school coaching experience in Alabama for the last six seasons. Deion Sanders, Eddie George, and Mike Vick are all examples of ex-players who skipped the traditional coaching ladder and went straight to leading college programs. It is a trend that is clearly gaining traction.

A Foot in the Door for RGIII

Pete Nakos of On3.com reported that Griffin is “expected to interview” for the job. Getting an interview and actually landing the position are obviously two totally different things. No one is saying the job is his yet. But the fact that Baylor is even interested enough to talk to him is huge. This move gets him “a foot in the door,” and as the article points out, without that, you cannot even get an invitation to the table. This is the first, crucial step.

What happens next? We are all waiting to see if that interview turns into something more for Griffin and his former college team. Keep an eye on the news, because this story is just getting started.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.