Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

North Carolina needs one more win for bowl eligibility, and they’re facing a red-hot Louisville Cardinals squad this Saturday at 7 p.m. This isn’t just about qualifying for a bowl game, though. Louisville has an ACC Championship trip on the line, making this battle of ACC teams with winning records an absolute must-watch.

The Tar Heels Defense Stepped Up Big When It Counted

Coming off a convincing 38-21 win at UConn, the Tar Heels showed a different side, especially on defense. That unit’s been under intense scrutiny lately, but they delivered the most impactful plays against the Huskies. Timir Hickman-Collins kicked off the scoring with his first career interception, a massive 62-yard pick-six! And when UConn tried a last-ditch effort, defensive back Jalon Thompson shut it down with another pick off Kaleib Osborne’s pass. Meanwhile, the offense kept doing what it does best, putting up over 400 yards for the second straight week. Jelani Thurman tied the single-season record for tight end touchdowns, and Jordan Shipp caught a touchdown for the fourth straight game. Billy Edwards shook off some early struggles to finish with 255 yards and nearly 30 completions. That’s a team finding its rhythm!

Stopping Lincoln Keinholz Is The Key To Punching A Bowl Ticket

Louisville, coming off a 27-point smackdown of Georgia Tech on November 7, is built a lot like North Carolina, featuring an electric offense paired with a questionable defense. Ohio State transfer Lincoln Keinholz leads the Cardinals’ attack at quarterback. He’s arguably the country’s top dual-threat guy, racking up 2,276 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, 394 rushing yards, and a team-high 11 rushing scores. And don’t sleep on Isaac Brown, one of the country’s more underrated running backs. The Cardinals aren’t great at protecting Keinholz, though, letting him get sacked 14 times through nine games. UNC’s pass-rush, which has admittedly slowed down a bit recently, is still loaded with talent. If the Tar Heels can contain Keinholz on the run and defend well in the secondary, their offense has what it takes to pull off this upset.

Can Jelani Thurman Break The Record Against This Defense?

All eyes will be on Jelani Thurman this Saturday. This Ohio State transfer has been a revelation in North Carolina’s passing game. Last week against UConn, Thurman snagged seven passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns. He’s now got 525 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, which ties him with Mike Chatham for UNC’s single-season tight end scoring record. Want to talk about opportunity? Louisville has one of the country’s worst defenses, which should give Thurman plenty of room to break Chatham’s record and celebrate with his teammates.

Can the Tar Heels build another winning streak and clinch bowl eligibility? This game is everything. Not only is a bowl bid on the line for North Carolina, but we could see Jelani Thurman make history right before our eyes. You won’t want to miss a snap of this one!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.