Tennessee Titans logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Hayden Winks’ Week 10 fantasy football rankings are here, and if you’re not looking at Wan’Dale Robinson, you’re missing the biggest move. The Titans wide receiver is getting a massive 23-spot bump from Winks, soaring to WR29 while the Yahoo consensus has him as low as WR52. That’s a huge difference, and it’s backed by some sharp analysis you need to hear if you want to win this week.

Winks Is All In On These Wideouts and a Sleeper RB

First up, Wan’Dale Robinson. Winks sees him as a legit PPR play, especially with Carnell Tate (shoulder) ruled out after their bye week. That leaves Robinson battling Elic Ayomanor, Calvin Ridley, and Chimere Dike for targets. Over the past month, this dude has been the WR34 in targets per game, hauling in 6.5. Plus, Cam Ward’s film during that stretch? It’s been the best we’ve seen from him since he hit the league. The Titans might also clean things up after their bye, getting their first-year system and inexperienced QB in sync. The matchup is key too. Jacksonville’s defense is a pass funnel, allowing only 89 rushing yards per game but coughing up 239 through the air. You just know the game script screams garbage time opportunities, and Robinson’s skillset could feast on underneath looks against that funky zone defense. His floor might be 3 catches for 18 yards and no score, but Winks is dreaming of an 8-catch, 42-yard, zero-touchdown line. That’s signature stuff right there.

Then there’s Germie Bernard, the Steelers’ wide receiver heading into Cincy. Winks has him nine spots higher than consensus. Bernard has been averaging 7.6 targets per game without Michael Pittman Jr., playing as a slot/flanker hybrid. He’s the guy working underneath while, get this, DK Metcalf is running clear out routes for the Steelers. Bernard is a prime candidate for that post-bye rookie bump, especially after Aaron Rodgers reportedly welcomed him into the “trust tree.” This month, Bernard is operating at WR26 usage and ranking, but he’s snagging WR10 receptions per game. The Bengals secondary can be tough for boundary receivers, but their CB1 DJ Turner II will be locked up with Metcalf. That leaves Bernard with easier matchups. Cincinnati’s linebacker and safety groups have been struggling big time, especially with tackling, and Bernard is a tough dude to bring down. They’ve given up the 10th-most points to wide receivers in that crucial 5-15 air yard range. With a lively 23.0-point team total (14th-highest this week) as 3.5-point dogs, Bernard is set up for a big day.

And don’t sleep on Chris Rodriguez Jr., the Jaguars running back facing the Titans. Winks has him ten spots above consensus. Sure, he’s not closing the gap on Bhayshul Tuten, but Rodriguez is still splitting goal line duties and busting off explosive plays. He’s been the RB19 and RB18 in his last two games, making him a solid touchdown-or-bust FLEX option in half-PPR. His season-long usage is only RB57, so yeah, beware chasing recency bias. But Jacksonville has a monster 28.5-point team total against the Titans, who are without Jeffery Simmons. If there’s a week to chase that dream scenario, it’s this one. He’s already shown flashes against the Colts and Ravens with Joe Fagnano in the past two outings.

Don’t Miss Out on DJ Moore Either

Finally, we gotta talk about DJ Moore, the Bills’ receiver heading to New York to face the Jets. Winks is seven spots higher on him. Moore has looked like the real deal in his two “normal” games this season. Think back to Week 1, when he was the WR8 on WR23 usage. Then Week 8, he was the WR13 on WR9 usage. This dude can produce when things are rolling.

These rankings aren’t static, man. Winks said himself he’ll be tinkering right up until kickoff. So, you better be glued to those weekly rankings pages and the Sunday AM sit/start show. Don’t leave those points on the bench, because these calls could absolutely swing your Week 10 matchups.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.