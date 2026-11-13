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The Arizona Cardinals secured tight end Elijah Higgins today with a three-year contract extension worth up to $26.8 million, keeping him in the desert through the 2029 season. The team made the announcement on Friday, confirming the signing took place at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. This isn’t some minor move; this is a solid commitment to a veteran who has been grinding for the Cardinals.

Higgins’ Rise From Waivers to Veteran Leader

Remember when the Cardinals picked up Higgins off waivers in August 2023? It feels like yesterday, but he’s already in his fourth season with the team. Originally a sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in 2023 out of Stanford, Higgins quickly found a home in Arizona. He’s been a workhorse, appearing in 54 games with 23 starts, piling up 82 receptions for 798 yards and four touchdowns in his career. But that’s not even the whole story. This dude *leads* all Cardinals players in special teams snaps, logging a massive 677 snaps since 2023. He’s got 19 special teams tackles and even forced a fumble in that time. That kind of consistent, high-impact effort across multiple phases of the game is exactly what earns you a big extension. The Cardinals clearly value that leadership and versatility.

Consistency Is Key For Higgins

What makes this deal so important? Higgins has been an absolute rock, appearing in all 43 games over the last three seasons (2024-26). Last year, he hit career highs with 30 receptions for 301 receiving yards. This season, through nine games and five starts, he already has 18 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. The man is on a roll, too, with an active streak of seven consecutive games bagging multiple receptions. That’s the longest such streak of his career, showing he’s hitting his stride right when it matters. He was even nominated for the Cardinals’ 2026 Salute To Service award. This extension, negotiated by Sam Mirza, Derek Hawkridge, and Chris Cabott of Equity Sports, just cements his place as a crucial part of the Cardinals’ lineup for the foreseeable future.

This deal isn’t just about the immediate future; it solidifies a key veteran presence for the Cardinals for years to come. With Higgins locked in through 2029, fans will be watching to see how he continues to grow into this elevated role and deliver on the trust the team just placed in him.

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Originally reported by Revenge of the Birds.