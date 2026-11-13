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The San Antonio Spurs are riding a ridiculous 10-game winning streak right into tonight’s clash with the Golden State Warriors, and get this: Stephen Curry, yeah, *that* Stephen Curry, is out. This is a massive break for San Antonio as they look to keep their incredible early-season momentum rolling.

The Streak Continues, But Not Without Its Own Hits

These Spurs aren’t just winning, they are *on fire*. They swept a brutal four-game road trip, taking down Sacramento, Portland, Phoenix, and Chicago, all leading to this insane 10-game winning streak. They’re back at Frost Bank Center tonight to keep that momentum going against a familiar Western Conference rival. It’s a chance to really prove how legit this early-season run is. You’d think a clash with Steph Curry would be the ultimate test for Victor Wembanyama and the squad, right? Well, hold up. Curry is sidelined with an oblique abdominal tear, confirmed by MRI, so he won’t be on the court. That’s huge. And on the Spurs side, De’Aaron Fox is also out with an injury, so both teams are missing key guys.

Catch All The Action, Many Ways To Watch!

Want to see if this streak continues, or maybe see if the Warriors can pull off an upset without their superstar? Good news for fans in the San Antonio area: you can catch all the action for *free* on CW 35, also known as CW SA. Just tune into channel 4.2 with an antenna, or check your local cable and satellite lineup. This isn’t a one-off either; the Spurs teamed up with Sinclair Broadcast Group to bring 22 games to over-the-air TV for the 2026-27 season across San Antonio and South Texas. After tonight, you’ve got 20 more chances to watch them for free this season!

If you’re outside the free broadcast zone, or just prefer streaming, you’ve got options. DAZN is carrying the game, and you can grab their Spurs streaming package for $19.99 a month, or a season pass for $119.99. Prime Video subscribers with NBA access can also watch. For traditional TV, DIRECTV channel 680 and AT&T U-verse channels 1756 and 756 also have the game.

Tonight’s game tips off at 8:30 p.m., and it’s a massive chance for the Spurs to really build on this early-season momentum. Can they extend this incredible winning streak to eleven without De’Aaron Fox? Will Wembanyama rise to the occasion against a Curry-less Warriors? After this showdown, mark your calendars for more free action: the Spurs host the Detroit Pistons on November 17, and then the Portland Trail Blazers come to Frost Bank Center on November 25. Don’t miss out!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.