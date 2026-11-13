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Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is already making waves, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s premier coaches. Forget what you think you know about the NFC North being a dogfight: at least one high-ranking AFC executive believes Johnson’s leadership could easily carry Chicago to the top.

Elite Talent on the Sidelines

An AFC executive spilled the beans to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, straight up saying Chicago is “the best-coached” team out there. This exec didn’t mince words, calling Johnson “elite,” and pointing out he’s only in his second year at the helm. The praise didn’t stop there, highlighting Chicago’s offense as “one of the best week-in and week-out” and their defense as “solid.” The exec’s confident take? Quarterback Caleb Williams just needs to “play within the scheme” and “they will win it easily, I believe.” That’s a bold prediction, especially when you look at the rest of the division.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: This Division is Savage

“Easily,” huh? Tell that to the rest of the NFC North. The Bears might be sitting atop the division with a 7-2 record, but this thing is far from over. This division isn’t just good, it’s historically good. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell pointed out that the NFC North’s .736 winning percentage through nine weeks is the best since the 1970 merger. Seriously, *all four teams* in the division have at least six wins, and the Green Bay Packers are bringing up the rear with a 6-3 record. That’s not a division you just “easily” walk through, no matter how good your coach is. Johnson’s already proven he can turn things around, leading the Bears to an 11-6 division title in his first season and transforming a “downtrodden” organization into a “legitimate Super Bowl contender.” They’re chasing back-to-back division titles for the first time since 2006.

Caleb Williams Stepping Up and the Road Ahead

A huge part of Chicago’s success is Caleb Williams’ growth under Johnson. The third-year passer has significantly cut down his sack rate and boosted his completion percentage since his difficult rookie season. That’s exactly the kind of development you want to see from a young QB. The Bears are heading into their Week 10 bye, giving them a chance to reset before the second half kicks off against the New Orleans Saints. And listen, they still have four brutal divisional games left on the schedule, including their first matchup against the Detroit Lions, plus revenge games against the Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. “Easily” winning this division? It’s going to be a battle, even with an “elite” coach running the show.

Chicago’s got their work cut out for them, but with Johnson at the helm and Williams improving, they’re clearly a force. They’ve got the bye week coming up, then it’s showtime against the Saints. After that, four divisional matchups will truly test that “easily win it” prediction. Get ready for a wild second half, because this NFC North race is far from settled.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.