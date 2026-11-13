Atlanta Braves logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Atlanta Braves just agreed to a massive $35 million deal with two-time World Series champion Evan Phillips, a move that effectively signals the end of Raisel Iglesias’ five-year run as the Braves’ closer. This is huge for Atlanta’s bullpen, completely reshaping their late-inning plans.

The Bullpen Gets a Major Overhaul

Atlanta is not messing around, especially when it comes to pitching. They already brought back Raisel Iglesias last season, but then went out and signed one of baseball’s best closers, Robert Suarez, to a three-year, $45 million contract. Suarez, who led the National League with 40 saves in 45 chances “this season”, became a free agent in early November after opting out of $8 million options for 2026 and 2027. He was one of baseball’s best closers two seasons ago and is clearly looking to continue that success.

Now, adding Evan Phillips to the mix? This is a major statement. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Phillips’ three-year, $35 million agreement with the Braves is “Biggest deal of the winter so far.” Passan noted that Atlanta “already has one of the best bullpens in baseball” and this move only makes them stronger. It’s clear Alex Anthopoulos is laser-focused on locking down those late innings.

What This Means for Raisel Iglesias

With Phillips coming in, the writing is on the wall for Iglesias. HTHB’s Eric Cole highlighted concerns about Iglesias, who is almost 37 years old, noting that “a major drop-off from Iglesias is becoming more and more likely.” Cole pointed out that Iglesias has “already seen his strikeout rate regress from his peak, and Atlanta was hesitant to use him against particularly tough left-handed hitters, and with good reason.”

The Braves front office, led by Alex Anthopoulos, seems to have made their decision. While both sides apparently have nothing but good things to say about their time together, it’s going to be an adjustment. Iglesias will be playing somewhere new, and Atlanta will have new faces coming out of the bullpen in the ninth inning. It’s a tough business, but they’re clearly prioritizing top-tier performance for every single inning.

This offseason, the Braves are making sure their bullpen is absolutely stacked. With Suarez and now Phillips locked down, Atlanta’s late-game relief looks formidable for the upcoming season. It’s a definite shift, but one that could pay huge dividends.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.