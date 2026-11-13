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Devon Dampier put on a show for the ages against BYU, pushing No. 2 Utah to a perfect 9-0 record and cementing their spot as the No. 2 team in the CFP rankings. But don’t let that flawless record fool you, Utes fans. They are heading into Tucson to face No. 23 Arizona, a team that has proven they can beat Utah. In fact, Arizona has taken the last two matchups, and they are absolutely ready to pull off another upset at Casino Del Sol Stadium this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MST.

Arizona’s Ambush: Can the Wildcats Pull the Upset?

Utah is rolling, a pristine 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play, fresh off that massive victory against their in-state rival BYU. Dampier’s performance against the Cougars was historic, making him only the second FBS player in the last 30 years with multiple rushing and passing touchdowns along with 25 or more receiving yards in a single game. That’s absurd, right? The Utes lead the all-time series against Arizona 25-21-2, but that recent history is what truly matters here: Arizona has won the last two matchups. The No. 23 Wildcats, sitting at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference, have only lost to ranked opponents Texas Tech and BYU this season. Every other game? They took care of business. A win against No. 2 Utah would be huge for their ranking as the season winds down, and don’t forget, a potential Big 12 championship game appearance is still on the line for Arizona. The weather should be perfect for football, starting in the high 60s and dipping into the low 60s.

QB Battle Royale: Dampier vs. Fifita

This game has all the makings of an epic quarterback battle, and honestly, the team with the better QB on Saturday will probably walk away with the W. We just talked about Devon Dampier, and he is a legitimate dual-threat nightmare, already passing for 2,053 yards and rushing for 482 more this season. He even hauled in a pass from wide receiver Creed Whittemore on a crucial fourth-and-one play against BYU. But Arizona’s Noah Fifita is no slouch. This guy is an elite passer, averaging 310 passing yards a game in 2026 and accounting for a whopping 25 touchdowns. His elusiveness in the pocket means he can extend plays, and that often leads to huge gains for his squad. Utah’s defense, which picked off BYU’s Bear Bachmeier four times in their last game, is going to get a serious test from Fifita. If they can contain him like they did Bachmeier, Dampier and the Utes’ offense should be able to punch through.

Wayshawn Parker’s Return: A Key for Utah?

Keep your eyes peeled for Utah running back Wayshawn Parker. He hasn’t been ineffective, but he’s been quiet lately, especially against ranked opponents. Against BYU, he only had 36 rushing yards, and against Houston, he managed 47. He’s also been nursing some injuries, a quad contusion before the BYU game and then a heel bruise during it. Coach Morgan Scalley expects Parker to be back for the road trip to Tucson. If Parker can get back to form and take some pressure off Dampier, that could be a massive difference-maker for the Utes as they try to navigate Arizona’s trap. This game is going to be broadcast on Fox and available to stream on Fox Sports or Fox One, with radio coverage on ESPN 700 AM/92.1 FM or Sirius 123/238. You won’t want to miss this one.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.