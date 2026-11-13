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The Seattle Seahawks defense, affectionately dubbed the Dark Side, just hit an incredible mark: for the fifth time this season, they held an opponent to under 3 yards per carry and under 40% rush success. That is a huge deal because the Super Bowl season only managed that four times. Yes, you heard that right. This is not just a good start, it is already surpassing a legendary benchmark, and it happened again in their dominant performance against the Cardinals.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Defensive Dominance

This defense under Mike Macdonald is just built different. Against the Cardinals, it was the third time this season they held an opponent to under 200 total yards. That is already matching their entire total from last season, where two of those came in the final regular season games against the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. Think about that: we are doing this early in the year. Before they played Kansas City this season, the Seahawks had only held the 2024 Cardinals to 50 or fewer rushing yards once under Macdonald. Now, they have done it twice in three weeks. First, against the NFL’s second-leading rusher, Kenneth Walker, and then against a Cardinals team that just racked up 200 rushing yards. Holding teams under 175 passing yards has become almost routine, happening 22 times in the MM era, and in seven of nine games this year. Only the Commanders and Bears managed to break that threshold.

The Dirty Work: How The Run Game Got Shut Down

How are they doing it? The run defense against the Cardinals was pure dominance. We saw absolute mastery in one on one blocks, linebackers staying clean to make plays, and our corners being incredibly active in the run game. Up front, Mike Morris was a beast, stiffing and throwing blocks, even falling to his knees to set an edge and keep the run from getting outside. He was an immovable object when combo blocks tried to push him off. Byron Murphy was everywhere, not getting reached, working horizontally to shut down potential rush lanes and force running backs right into Ernest Jones’ arms. Murphy even got underneath the center on a draw play, driving him into the running back’s lap. Rylie Mills was just as disruptive, shooting the A-gap on the draw and stiffing initial blocks. Even when DeMarcus Lawrence “wrong armed” a pull, which let the run bounce outside, Jobe was there to come down and escort the running back to the bench, with a little shove from DLaw to help him on his way. Morris crashed down, keeping the line of scrimmage and walling off offensive linemen to clear the path for Ernest Jones. Both Jones and Nick Emmanwori’s presence constantly forced the running backs back inside. This unit is playing with an edge.

This is the kind of defensive football that makes the 12s proud. This is not just a few good plays, it is a consistent, suffocating performance that is starting to define this Mike Macdonald era. What a showing by the Dark Side. We are going to need that same energy and dominance moving forward, because this team is showing the kind of grit that can truly make noise. Keep that pressure up, Emerald City.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.