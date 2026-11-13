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Mauricio Pochettino is leading the USMNT for two final matches against Haiti, even after already taking the manager job at Manchester United, with a Concacaf Nations League semifinals spot on the line. Talk about an unconventional farewell tour, right? He’s finishing out his tenure with these two games before heading back to the Premier League and Old Trafford.

Pochettino’s Wild Goodbye and Player Focus

The whole situation is wild, especially since there’s no viable interim head coach ready to step in. Steve Cherundolo is over in Spain with the U-23 side, so Pochettino gets this strange send-off. The players, though, are keeping it locked in. Guys like Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson have made it clear they are pros, used to dealing with new managers and outside noise. Richards himself could be heading back to a new manager at Crystal Palace after this break. That kind of professionalism is crucial right now because the singular focus has to be on getting past Haiti and clinching a spot in the Nations League semifinals. The team has dealt with rumors before, remember the AC Milan talk before the World Cup? That experience should help them perform even with all this going on.

Match Fitness and Key Lineup Decisions

Pochettino was already expected to lean on the World Cup core for the first match, but with all the vibes swirling around the USMNT, it’s even more important for them to start strong. Any doubt opens the door for all the noise from outside camp to creep in. There are some real fitness issues to contend with too. Folarin Balogun has been fighting to earn a starting spot at Monaco, and Pochettino confirmed he’s not 100% match fit. Weston McKennie has also faced fitness problems, and Auston Trusty has been out due to the death of his father. If any of those guys can’t start, the XI could see some shifts. The only player expected to start who wasn’t a World Cup regular is Sebastian Berhalter. Gio Reyna was already pulled from the squad due to injury, and Berhalter can step up with set pieces and produce from the center of the pitch. He was a top performer in the September and October international breaks and has kept up his form with Middlesbrough, so he’s earned this shot. Adding to the lineup challenges, Sergino Dest also left camp because of an injury, leaving the wings a little lighter. Malik Tillman’s versatility for Bayer Leverkusen will definitely be an asset.

The USMNT faces Haiti on Saturday, November 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET, live from Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida. You can catch the game on TNT or stream it on HBO Max. The stakes are huge: get past Haiti, and they’re in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. Let’s see if they can block out the noise and get the job done for Pochettino’s final ride.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.