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Philadelphia Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet is absolutely under fire, with fans hitting the streets , well, the billboards , to demand his firing. A brand-new billboard popped up on Friday, appealing directly to Flyers general manager Daniel Brière. The message is blunt: “Danny. Fire Tocchet now.” X user Tony Escargot even posted a photo, showing the world just how much ire is building up in the City of Brotherly Love.

Two Billboards, One Demanding Message

This isn’t just a one-off thing. That “Danny. Fire Tocchet now.” billboard went up only one day after another crowd-funded billboard debuted in South Philadelphia. That first one, according to Matt Schultz of CrossingBroad.com, carried an equally clear message: “Fire Tocchet. Save Michkov.” You can feel the frustration, right? Fans aren’t just upset, they’re shelling out their own cash to get their message across loud and clear. It’s a full-on campaign against the coach, and it’s impossible to ignore.

The Michkov Fallout Puts Tocchet on the Hot Seat

So, what’s got Flyers fans so riled up they’re buying billboard space? It all boils down to Matvei Michkov. Rick Tocchet has been drawing the fury of the fanbase ever since ESPN’s Kevin Weekes dropped a bombshell report earlier this week. Weekes noted that Michkov, a huge prospect, “would likely want a new start elsewhere.” That kind of news, coming out about a player who could be the future of your franchise, is going to send shockwaves through any fanbase. For the Flyers faithful, it seems to be the last straw, pushing them to public, paid demands for a coaching change. The heat is on Tocchet like never before, and with Michkov’s future seemingly hanging in the balance, it’s hard to see how this situation doesn’t escalate further.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.