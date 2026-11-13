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The Cleveland Cavaliers are sitting at a shaky 6-6 start to the season, a record that has fans in a full-blown meltdown after last year’s Eastern Conference Finals run. But star guard Donovan Mitchell? He’s telling everyone to pump the brakes, flat out urging his team not to “overreact to s–t” just yet, despite all the early-season inconsistencies. He gets the frustration, sure, but he knows there’s still a ton of time to get things right before anyone starts making drastic moves.

Why Cleveland Fans Are Ready to Panic

This team was supposed to be a title contender, fresh off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. Instead, they kickstarted the year 3-1 and then, just like that, dropped five of their next eight games. Talk about a gut punch when you’re supposed to be running through the East, right? The momentum they built last season? Poof, gone. Mitchell straight up told ESPN’s Jamal Collier, “People tend to forget those things. That how many teams were like, ‘Oh, it should be this. This guy needs to be traded. He needs to be fired.’ All these f–king things that happen in a lot of championship organizations right before… (snapped his fingers) I’m not saying we’re guaranteed to win, but it’s just how it’s been. So we can’t sit here and overreact to s–t just because everybody else thinks you should.” He’s basically saying, chill out, this is how it goes sometimes.

Where the Star Power Has Gone Missing

And it’s not just the team’s record; some key players aren’t exactly lighting it up. Donovan Mitchell, the guy who’s supposed to be carrying the offense, is averaging 22.8 points per game. That’s his lowest since his rookie season with the Utah Jazz! And James Harden, a veteran who usually puts up big numbers, is only at 16.7 points per game. Not exactly the “as effective as usual” numbers you expect from him. When your top guys are underperforming, that 6-6 record suddenly makes a lot more sense, doesn’t it?

Look, the good news is they just snagged a road win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. A win’s a win, right? Now, they’ve gotta keep that energy rolling into Friday night when they face the Miami Heat, who are currently sitting at 5-6. It’s early, sure, but every game feels like a statement when you’re trying to prove you’re not “overreacting to s–t.”

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.