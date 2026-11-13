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Jurickson Profar is facing a staggering 162-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time in the last year, a bombshell revealed by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. This isn’t just a slap on the wrist either, because Profar is officially forfeiting his entire $15 million salary. Talk about a brutal hit.

The Price of Betrayal: $42 Million Down the Drain and a Shattered Clubhouse

Let’s be real, this isn’t Profar’s first rodeo. He’s barely played 80 games over his two-year tenure with the Braves, and it hasn’t been because of injuries. It’s been all about these PED suspensions. This second violation lands him in a truly infamous club: he’s the sixth player since 2014 to get a full-season ban for two-time offenders, following Major League Baseball’s increased penalties.

The real kicker here? Braves reporter Mark Bowman didn’t mince words, stating Profar “betrayed his teammates two years in a row.” The first time around, his teammates actually stood by him, believing it was an honest mistake. Can you believe it? They had his back. But this second time, it completely flipped the script, putting those loyal teammates in an incredibly uncomfortable position. He hung them out to dry. And let’s not forget, this is the final year of his massive $42 million contract. What a way to finish it out.

Uncertainty in Atlanta: What’s Next for the Disgraced DH?

So, what exactly happens now? The Atlanta organization has a huge problem on their hands, and the path forward with Profar is totally unclear. Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos made it clear they aren’t ready to make a snap decision. He wants to see how the rest of the offseason plays out, looking at signings, role determinations, and the overall roster before addressing this mess.

But even if the Braves *did* decide to bring Profar back, Bowman dropped another truth bomb: “That doesn’t mean he’d be welcomed back in the clubhouse by most of the players.” You can’t blame them, right? Trust is a huge thing in a team. The only realistic way Profar could even return for 2027 is if Atlanta somehow completely biffs the offseason and can’t find another option. Outside of that incredibly unlikely scenario, it’s tough to see any clear reason why they’d take such a massive gamble. Second chances are rare in pro sports, but a third opportunity after two PED violations? That’s not just a gamble, that’s a total shot in the dark that could put the organization in an even deeper hole.

The Braves have big questions this offseason, from their starting rotation to shortstop. But the cloud of Jurickson Profar’s future hangs heavy. Will they cut ties with a player who’s burned them and his teammates twice, or will they roll the dice one more time? The winter will tell the tale for Atlanta.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.