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New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was limited in practice Friday, November 13, dealing with a knee injury that has him officially listed as questionable for Week 10.

The Week 10 Question Mark

This isn’t just a casual questionable tag, folks. Stevenson’s status for Sunday is absolutely a game-time decision. If he suits up, he’s expected to handle the bulk of the running back carries, a key role in the Patriots’ offense.

What This Means for Your Lineup

For fantasy players, this is where the real crunch happens. You’re gonna need to be glued to that inactive list right up until kickoff. If Stevenson plays, he’s a solid call as a No. 3 running back or a flex option in your leagues, but that “if” is doing a lot of heavy lifting right now.

Keep those eyes peeled on Sunday morning for the final word. Until then, it’s a waiting game for Stevenson’s Week 10 fate.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.