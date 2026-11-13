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The Miami Marlins are reportedly zeroing in on free agent lefty Patrick Sandoval, a move that could be a huge piece in upgrading their rotation and pushing them deeper into the NL postseason picture. Yeah, the guy posted a 5.12 ERA last year. But don’t let that number fool you, the Marlins brass might be seeing something way different.

The Numbers Game: Why Miami is Intrigued

So, Sandoval’s 2026 season with the Boston Red Sox wasn’t exactly Cy Young material on the surface. He pitched in 15 games, starting 13 of them, and that 5.12 ERA looks rough. But hold up, there’s more to the story. This dude missed all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John Surgery. Boston actually signed him to a two-year deal hoping he’d bounce back. Now, he’s a free agent, and the Marlins are looking past those “counting stats” and diving into the “underlying metrics” they find so intriguing.

In his 70.1 innings with the Red Sox, Sandoval still put up some solid numbers that might make you squint a little. He had a 22.7% strikeout rate, which is legit. His walk rate was at 10%, and he managed a 37.8% ground ball rate. Plus, get this, his fastball averaged 93.4 mph in 2026. That’s actually *above* his career average, even after coming off major surgery. That kind of stuff points to a guy who might just be ready to break out, especially with a full healthy offseason under his belt.

Marlins’ Postseason Ambitions and Rotation Gaps

Let’s be real, the Marlins need arms. Sandy Alcantara is their ace, no doubt, and Eury Perez and Max Meyer are in the mix for 2027. But beyond those three, there are some open spots in that rotation that Miami needs to fill if they want to compete. They won 80 games in 2026, and they’re clearly looking to build on that momentum, not slow down. An arm like Sandoval’s, if he can tap into that potential hinted at by his underlying stats, could be exactly what they need to grab those “few extra W’s” and surge into the playoffs.

The competition for Sandoval’s services is real, though. Kevin Barral of Fish on First dropped the news about the Marlins’ interest, but The Athletic and MLB.com have already linked the lefty to other teams. So, this isn’t a done deal, not by a long shot. Miami isn’t just shopping for warm bodies, they’re looking for guys who can make a difference, and Sandoval’s stuff, despite the less-than-stellar ERA, seems to fit that bill for them.

This offseason is just getting started, and if the Marlins want to solidify that rotation and make some real noise in the NL postseason next year, they’ve gotta make their move. Keeping an eye on what happens with Sandoval is gonna be key. Could this be the sneaky big signing that defines their early 2027 momentum? We’ll have to wait and see.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.