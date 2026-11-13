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Elijah Higgins has officially signed a three-year extension with the Arizona Cardinals, a significant deal reportedly worth up to $26.8 million that ties the tight end to the club through the 2029 season. This move, confirmed by a joint report from ESPN and NFL Network, signals a serious investment by the Cardinals into their tight end position.

His Path to Payday

This isn’t just any extension for a mid-tier player. Higgins’ journey to this big payday is pretty wild. Drafted in the sixth round back in 2023, the Dolphins actually waived him during rookie roster cuts. Seriously, he didn’t even make it out of his first training camp with the team that drafted him. But the Cardinals, savvy as they come, snagged him off waivers, and he’s been with them ever since. Talk about finding a diamond in the rough! From being an NFL cast-off as a rookie to locking in a deal worth nearly $27 million, Higgins has definitely proven his worth to the Arizona coaching staff.

Solidifying the TE Room

Since joining the Cardinals, Higgins has played in 54 games, starting in 23 of them. He’s stacked up 82 catches for 798 yards and four touchdowns over his career. And he’s not just a depth piece, either. This 2026 season alone, Higgins has grabbed 18 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in nine games, playing alongside “start tight end Trey McBride.” The Cardinals are clearly seeing enough production and potential from the former sixth-rounder to make him a long-term piece of their offense.

This extension makes it crystal clear: the Cardinals are making a long-term commitment to their tight end group, showing they’re confident Higgins will continue to deliver alongside McBride for seasons to come. They’re investing in what they’ve got, and they’re doing it big.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.