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The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling into Sunday night’s massive AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (also 6-2) at Paycor Stadium, and get this: they’re at full strength. After their Week 9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild’s status was looking dicey with a pectoral muscle injury. But he practiced this week, and he’s playing. Talk about a comeback when it matters most!

No Excuses: Bengals Stacked for “Must-Win” Game

Listen, in November, injuries can cripple a team, right? But the Bengals are bucking that trend. Head coach Zac Taylor summed it up perfectly, saying, “Considering this time of year, I feel really good about where our health is at. Our guys have done it the right way.” The only player ruled out for Sunday is safety Kyle Dugger, which means every single starter on both offense and defense is ready to go. This isn’t just another game, either. The article calls it a “must-win,” and for good reason.

AFC North Title on the Line on Sunday Night Football

This game is HUGE for the AFC North. The winner officially grabs the driver’s seat for the division title. Right now, Pittsburgh holds the tiebreaker because they snagged the first meeting back in September. So, this isn’t just about pride; it’s about control of the division. The Bengals are hosting NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” for the first time since November 5, 2023, and they’re also throwing their annual White Bengal game against the Steelers. You know the atmosphere in Cincinnati is going to be absolutely electric.

So, get ready for an absolute slugfest on Sunday night. This isn’t just a game; it’s a battle for the top spot in the AFC North. Who’s gonna step up and take control? We’ll find out when the final whistle blows.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.