Soccer on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The English Football League just hit all its member clubs with a warning shot: cool it on the social media posts that target other teams over disciplinary stuff. This comes after some seriously spicy online banter that apparently crossed a line for the league.

The Wrexham-Southampton Feud Escalates to League Intervention

Back in September, Wrexham, with owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney leading the charge, took a “Spygate”-based swipe at Southampton. They dropped a cheeky video on Wrexham’s X account right before their Championship game. Reynolds popped out from behind a tree in a skit that was *nominally* about promoting shirt sponsor Firefox, but really, it was a dig. The Deadpool star said, “Today, for no particular reason, we want to talk about the importance of privacy.” Wrexham then went on to beat Saints 2-1 at the Racecourse Ground.

But Southampton wasn’t having it. A few weeks later, after the EFL fined Wrexham for fielding two ineligible players, Saints fired right back. They dropped a comment on Wrexham’s X account, specifically on a team news post for a game against Sheffield United: “hope you’ve double checked this one lads.” Ouch. That’s a direct hit right there, tying into Wrexham’s disciplinary issue.

The EFL Cracks Down on Reputational Risks

It wasn’t just Wrexham and Southampton throwing digital shade. Birmingham City also got in on the Spygate-themed action in September. They posted a graphic of both clubs’ badges, cut into grass hedges and viewed through binoculars, before their own match. Clearly, this kind of online taunting was becoming a trend across the league. The EFL, seeing these posts as potentially impacting their reputation, decided enough was enough. They’ve since sent a letter to all club chairs and executives. The message is clear: avoid social media posts that could have a negative reputational impact.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.