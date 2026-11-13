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Luka Doncic isn’t just playing good basketball, he’s straight up terrifying the league, and even top defenders are admitting it. Just ask Dyson Daniels. After Doncic carved up the Atlanta Hawks for 32 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, five steals, and two blocks in a 124-114 Lakers victory on November 9, Daniels, who led the league in steals last season and has snagged All-Defensive Team nods the past two years, called it straight. “He’s probably the hardest guy to guard in the NBA right now,” Daniels told reporters, adding “And then, he’s also a willing passer, so.” That last part is the kicker, isn’t it?

Even a League-Leading Defender Can’t Stop This

Daniels and the Hawks threw everything they had at Doncic and the Lakers. They deployed multiple defensive schemes to try and slow down the Slovenian maestro, but nothing really worked. Los Angeles still dropped 124 points and put up a ridiculous 120.4 offensive rating. And get this: they did it all without Austin Reaves, Doncic’s backcourt co-star, who sat out the second game of a back-to-back. It wasn’t just Doncic hitting shots, either. His “gravity” on the court meant role players feasted, too. Sandro Mamukelashvili went off for 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting, Walker Kessler added 21 points on 8-of-12, Collin Sexton chipped in 18 points on 6-of-11, and Ziaire Williams contributed 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Daniels acknowledged that after the game. When a guy is so good he makes everyone around him look like an All-Star, that’s a whole different level of problem for opposing teams.

The Lakers’ Offense is Legit, With or Without Reaves

This wasn’t a one-off performance from Doncic or the Lakers. The 11-2 Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference and have been an absolute buzzsaw on offense this season. They’re generating a staggering 122.5 points per 100 possessions, giving them the NBA’s top-ranked offense, according to Cleaning the Glass. Luka himself? He’s averaging a preposterous 38.6 points and 7.6 assists per game. He’s shooting 58.7% inside the arc and a career-high 40.8% from deep, taking a league-high 13.4 triples each night and sinking a league-high 5.5 of them. When he’s on the court, the Lakers are scoring 131.0 points per 100 possessions. While Doncic is clearly the engine, Austin Reaves, when he’s playing, is also off to a ripping start. He’s averaging 24.7 points and 4.7 assists on an incredible .513/.409/.915 shooting split. If he keeps that up, he’d join the legendary 50-40-90 club, a group that currently features only nine NBA players, with five MVPs and eight All-NBA honorees among them. It’s a scary thought for the rest of the league: this Lakers offense is already elite, and it could get even better.

The Lakers return to the court Sunday against the Phoenix S, a chance to show the league their dominant start isn’t slowing down. You know Doncic will be ready, and the league better be, too.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Silver Screen and Roll.