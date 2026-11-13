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Jacksonville just pulled off two massive trade deadline deals for defensive tackle Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates III, only for Coach Liam Coen to announce Friday neither player will suit up for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Big Moves, Bigger Questions For Sunday

Dude, seriously? The Jaguars, sitting pretty at 6-2 and eyeing that AFC No. 1 seed, went all in at the deadline, shipping out a whopping four draft picks for these two absolute studs. We’re talking a 2027 first-rounder and a 2029 second-rounder for Davis, and a 2027 second-rounder and a 2028 fifth-rounder for Bates. That’s a king’s ransom! They traded away future assets to bolster this roster for a deep run, and now we hear they won’t even see the field against the 1-7 Titans?

Coach Coen’s explanation is that both guys are getting the weekend off because neither of them has had a bye week yet this season. Davis came from the Eagles, who are on their bye now. Bates arrived from the Falcons, and they’ve got their bye coming up next week. The Jags already had theirs, and they’re looking at nine straight games to close out the season. Coen thinks giving them more time to get settled into new surroundings and the defensive scheme is the best move. Neither of them practiced Wednesday or Thursday, so it tracks. It’s a calculated risk, for sure, especially when you’re making a full-on push for the top spot in the conference. Interestingly, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who also just got traded from the Saints on the same day as Davis and Bates, *is* expected to play. Godchaux and the Saints had Week 8 off, so that bye-week logic checks out for him.

Who Are These New Game-Changers?

These aren’t just depth pieces, folks. These are impact players, plain and simple. Davis, the No. 13 overall pick in 2022, is stepping in for the injured DaVon Hamilton, who’s out for the season with a knee/quad injury. Davis has already racked up 1.5 sacks and an interception in nine games this year, and last season he crushed it with career highs of 4.5 sacks and 72 tackles. Philly even locked him up with a three-year, $78 million extension back in March, which kicks in next season. That’s a serious investment for a serious player!

Then you’ve got Jessie Bates III. This dude is a three-time second-team All-Pro. He’s filling in for Eric Murray, who’s also out for the season with an elbow injury. Bates has been balling out this season with 60 tackles, three forced fumbles, an interception, and a fumble-return touchdown. The nine-year veteran boasts 28 career interceptions and is in the final year of his contract, so he’s playing for a new deal, too. Coach Coen didn’t hold back on Monday, calling Bates “arguably a Top 5 player at his position” and gushing about how he “has so much impact on a game.” You don’t say that about just anyone.

What’s Next For The Jags?

This Sunday, the Jaguars are still facing the Tennessee Titans, who are struggling at 1-7. Even without Davis and Bates, you’d expect the Jags to handle business, especially with their sights firmly set on the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They’re already holding a sweet three-game lead in the AFC South, which is huge. But man, when Davis and Bates finally hit the field, it’s gonna be electric. They’re clearly going all in this season, and adding these two beasts to an already strong squad is a statement. Can’t wait to see what this defense looks like when these new guys are fully unleashed!

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.