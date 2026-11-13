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Week 11 of the college football season is here, and it is absolutely pivotal. With only a few weeks left, these matchups are going to sort out who is really in the hunt for conference titles and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The ACC’s Wild Card: Wake Forest at SMU

Things kick off with a huge ACC showdown as No. 13 Wake Forest heads to Dallas to face SMU at 12 p.m. on ESPN. The Demon Deacons are desperate for another quality win to boost their CFP resume, and beating the Mustangs on the road would absolutely qualify. A road win here might even be enough to push them into the playoff field by Tuesday night. But hold up, SMU is not just rolling over. They just crushed Virginia Tech last week, so they are fully capable of derailing Wake Forest’s Cinderella run. On the flip side, that same SMU team also lost to Syracuse earlier this season. So which version of the Mustangs shows up on Saturday? The winner of this game takes a massive step toward the ACC Championship. This is going to be good.

Big Ten Battles and SEC Showdowns

Later in the afternoon, we have No. 18 USC taking on No. 9 Indiana at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Everyone is watching to see if USC’s big win over Ohio State can truly propel the Lincoln Riley era into a playoff run. The Trojans haven’t exactly been road warriors in Big Ten play, so snapping that trend now would be huge. Indiana has been vulnerable all season, but an open date might have given them a chance to reset their offense. Can USC finally prove itself on the road? Meanwhile, Texas heads into Baton Rouge for a primetime clash against LSU. The Tigers cannot afford another loss, so expect them to play with their backs against the wall. A win here for the Longhorns could, for all intents and purposes, punch their CFP ticket.

Missouri’s Last Stand Against the Juggernaut

The stakes don’t get much higher than No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia, kicking off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. This game is essentially Missouri’s last stand when it comes to the College Football Playoff. That is a brutal climb, especially considering Missouri is 1-12 all-time against the Bulldogs and has never beaten the No. 1 team in the country. Is there a better time to change that narrative than right now? On the other side, Georgia is absolutely steamrolling everyone. The Bulldogs have mauled both of their opponents since their open date, with their latest victory being a dismantling of No. 10 Ole Miss in Oxford. Missouri faces an incredibly steep climb if they want to pull off what would be a monumental upset and keep those CFP hopes alive.

Week 11 is packed with games that will redefine the season for several teams. Get ready to see some absolute nail-biters and incredible plays. You won’t want to miss a second of this action!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.