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The 2026 MLB MVPs are officially in, and let me tell you, there wasn’t a whisper of debate. Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong absolutely crushed it in the National League, locking up the MVP honors. Over in the American League, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez took home the hardware, cementing what was an undeniably impressive campaign for both All-Stars. The Baseball Bar-B-Cast crew, Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman, dove deep into the seasons from PCA and Álvarez that made these decisions a total no-brainer for voters across the league.

Unanimous Picks Stun the League

When you hear “unanimous,” you know a player didn’t just have a good season, they had an *epic* one. PCA and Álvarez didn’t just win, they swept the vote, putting an exclamation point on their incredible 2026 performances. This kind of overwhelming consensus from voters tells you everything you need to know: these guys were on another level, period. Their campaigns weren’t just impressive, they were MVP-caliber from start to finish, leaving no room for doubt about who truly earned the title of best in their respective leagues. It’s a statement, plain and simple, that these two All-Stars are forces to be reckoned with.

Cy Young Dominance Set to Continue

But the individual hardware didn’t stop there. The Cy Young Award winners were also announced, and just like the MVPs, the results were unanimous. New York Yankees flamethrower Cam Schlittler and newly crowned World Series champion Jacob Misiorowski from the Milwaukee Brewers were crowned the best pitchers in baseball. The Baseball Bar-B-Cast duo made it clear that their dominance in the league isn’t some flash in the pan. Nope, these guys are here to stay, and we should expect their elite performances to continue for the foreseeable future. That’s a bold prediction, but when you’re talking about unanimous Cy Young winners, it’s hard to argue with.

Boras Puns and Reliever Buzz

Beyond the major awards, the baseball world kept spinning. The guys on the show also touched on the always wild Scott Boras press conference held at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas. You know Boras, he’s famous for his outrageous quotes and endless puns, and this year was no different. They even tallied all his best lines on the newly reintroduced Scott Boras Scoreboard. Plus, there was some action in the bullpen market, with two relievers officially signing new deals, taking some big names off the board. Jake and Jordan wrapped things up, as always, with their weekly picks for “The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.” It was a packed episode covering a ton of crucial early-season insights and big-name performances around the league.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.