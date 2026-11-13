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The Milwaukee Brewers, fresh off their 2026 World Series win, are already staring down some serious roster changes. The biggest bomb dropped when ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the Boston Red Sox are signing Jake Bauers, their NLCS MVP, to a four-year, $58 million contract this offseason. Yeah, you read that right: the guy who led them through the NLCS is GONE, leaving a gaping hole at first base. So, what in the world are the Brewers gonna do?

Ty France: The Free Agent No-Brainer

If the Brewers want a near-perfect replacement without completely blowing up the bank, free agent Ty France has to be at the top of their list. This dude is a 32-year-old, left-handed slugger coming off an absolute monster season, putting up an incredible 4.5 bWAR. That’s not just good, that’s the best mark among ALL free agent first basemen available this offseason, even Bauers. Sure, he’ll cost a bit to bring in, but he’s about as direct a replacement for Bauers’ production as you can find without having to swing some massive, complicated trade. This feels like the most logical move if they want to stay competitive immediately.

Or, Keep It In-House And Trust The Farm?

Jake Bauers leaving opens up a ton of playing time, and while signing a guy like France or making a big trade are options, the Brewers could also look to their own talent pool. They’ve got depth, and their farm system is stacked. Imagine Andrew Vaughn splitting first base duties with top-five prospect Andrew Fischer, who absolutely mashed last season with a 1.067 OPS in 126 games across High-A and Double-A. Or maybe one of the other prospects like Luke Adams, Tyler Black, Blake Burke, or Brock Wilken could step up. The Brewers don’t *have* to splurge on a replacement, especially with some reasonable pivots already in the organization. It’s a risk, but it could pay off big time.

Could A Creative Trade For Vinnie Pasquantino Be The Answer?

Now, if the Brewers want to get really spicy, a trade for a first baseman could be the most intriguing option. Vinnie Pasquantino from the Kansas City Royals is definitely one of the fun names out there. Yeah, he’s coming off a bit of a down season, but the left-handed hitter still crushed 17 home runs with a .249 average and a .760 OPS, plus a 2.5 bWAR in 114 games. Pasquantino is locked up through 2029, so he brings long-term control. While he’ll cost something to acquire, he’s not going to break the bank and could be a perfect fit to replace Bauers’ offensive punch. It might be the least likely of these options, but if the Brewers are feeling creative, swinging a deal for the Royals’ first baseman is absolutely something they should consider.

The Brewers won it all, but losing their NLCS MVP so quickly into the offseason is a gut punch. They’ve got three distinct paths to fill that first base void, from signing a proven veteran like France to trusting their prospects, or making a bold trade for Pasquantino. One thing’s for sure: this offseason just got a whole lot more interesting for Milwaukee.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.