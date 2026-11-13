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Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake senior center midfielder Katie Lansley is about to cap a brilliant five-year varsity field hockey career, and she’s aiming for another state championship this weekend. This isn’t just any senior season, folks. This team is gunning for their third consecutive Class B state title, which would be the program’s fourth since 2021. Talk about a dynasty in the making, right?

Five Years of Pure Grit: From Eighth Grade Starter to College-Bound Star

Seriously, five years on varsity? Katie Lansley actually started out as an eighth grader back in 2022, sharing a starting slot at right wing with fellow senior captain Grace Kogut. How wild is that? She told the Times-Union it was a “light bulb moment” for her, making her realize she wanted to play field hockey in college. Her coach, Kelly Vrooman, totally saw it too. Vrooman pushed her, telling her she had the ability to play at a high college level, but she had to put in the work. And Katie? She absolutely delivered, dedicating herself to the game outside of high school. That grind paid off big time, as she committed to play for coach Tara Zollinger at the University of Delaware during her junior season. She said she “fell in love with the coaches” and their upbeat, positive vibe. That’s a true leader right there, knowing what she wants and going for it.

Controlling the Middle, Leading the Way

Lansley’s impact on the field is just insane. This season alone, she’s tallied seven goals and dropped 19 assists. But it’s not just the stats. Coach Vrooman raved about her daily routine, her positive nature, and her steady play that sets an example for everyone around her. Vrooman literally said, “She controls the whole center of the field for us. We haven’t had somebody like that in the past.” That’s high praise, man! Katie leads by example, setting an intensity level that her teammates rally around. She’s one of three senior captains, alongside Kogut and goalie Isabella Yecies, and all three have stepped up to bring something unique to the squad. These Spartans, sitting at a dominant 15-2-1, have scored 80 goals this season while only letting in seven. SEVEN goals against all season! That’s just wild. And Vrooman gives a lot of credit to her captains for elevating the offensive game of their teammates, especially the younger crew like the four freshman starters, Carah DiCaprio, Taylor Loria, Lily Nafus, and Riley Rodecker.

One Last Shot at Glory

This Saturday afternoon is the moment of truth for Katie and the Spartans. They’re back in action at Arlington High School, hitting the field at 2 p.m. for a state semifinal clash against Section 5 champion Pittsford Sutherland. Win that, and a potential state final looms on Sunday. This is it for Katie Lansley’s high school field hockey run, and she’s going out with everything on the line. She said it hasn’t really hit her yet, calling it “surreal,” but she’s just happy the season has gone as long as it possibly can. Let’s see if she and her team can cap this incredible journey with another title!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.